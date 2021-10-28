Doctor Octopus Is Ready to Attack in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos

Doctor Octopus is looking ready to attack in some new Spider-Man: No Way Home photos. Empire Magazine has a giant feature today on the upcoming Marvel Studios movie and Alfred Molina’s character is front and center. In the newest shot, you get a much cleaner look at Doc Ock than the one presented in the No Way Home trailer. Molina looks a bit more his age in these shots when compared to the de-aging technology that was on display in the teaser. But, the costume looks strikingly similar to the one from Spider-Man 2. However, there is a little bit of a change with his arms as the tentacles seem to have some red elements in their mechanical links. (It could just be a trick of the light, but only time will tell!) At any rate, the Sinister Six (or whatever they’re going to be called in this project) have Spider-Man in quite a bind. Other images circulating on social media have Dr. Octavious using some of his old tricks on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Fans of the Raimi trilogy’s blocking and scene composition have some Easter Eggs to look for throughout this movie.

Later in the interview, Kevin Feige had to admit that it was a bit wild to be working with both the Spider-Man director and Molina again. “It’s absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room,” he said. “That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life.”

As the interview continued, Feige reiterated his belief that the Doctor Octopus actor was the only person ever considered for the job. “‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?,’ because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow,” Feige revealed

Raimi would talk to SYFY Wire this year about how much he enjoyed what Marvel was doing with bringing back elements of his universe. “That was beautiful,” the director shared. “He looks great, the animation’s great. I’m assuming it’s not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume they kept [from the original]. I think it’s gonna be a great movie.”

