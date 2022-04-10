Spider-Man: No Way Home Wins Favorite Movie and More at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place tonight and Marvel Studios & Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home won big! The latest film starring the wallcrawler took home three major awards including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actor for Tom Holland, and Favorite Movie Actress for Zendaya. The film itself marks the first Spider-Man movie to win the award at the Kids’ Choice Awards and just the third Marvel Studios film to win ( No Way Home seemed the runaway favorite from the start though, beating out Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella, Paramount’s Clifford the Bid Red Dog. Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and WB’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

Holland and Zendaya both faced stiff competition in their category with Holland defeating Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds, and Vin Diesel; and Zendaya beating out Angelina Jolie, Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, and Scarlett Johansson. This isn’t the first time that either Holland and Zendaya have won Kids’ Choice Awards either, with this marking the second time that the later has won for playing MJ in the MCU. Zendaya previously won the Favorite Movie Actress for Spider-Man: Homecoming at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, while Holland was awarded the Favorite Superhero award at the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (for his efforts in both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame).

“I just wanted to firstly say that I’m so sorry I cannot be with you this evening, but I wanted to take the time to say a massive thank you because you guys made Spider-Man: No Way Home your favorite film of the year,” Holland said in a remote video played during the broadcast. “Now I just found out that I won one of these, but the most amazing thing about this is I also found out that LeBron James was nominated for the same award. Now for me, personally, I cannot foresee any scenario in the future where I beat LeBron James at anything, so thank you so much for voting for me because this means the world. But in all seriousness, to my fans around the world, your love and support over the last decade has been honestly astounding. It’s been such an amazing thing for me to be a part of, I really appreciate it. You guys keep doing what you’re doing, chase your dreams, be happy, be healthy, stay staff, and lots of love. And again, I’ll see you soon.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing onto 4K, blu-ray, and DVD next week, April 12th.

