Tom Holland Really Wants to Make a Spider-Man Prequel With MJ and Ned

Spider-Man star Tom Holland would love to do a prequel movie or series with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. MJ and Ned have played a huge role in Peter Parker’s life in the MCU. In a conversation with Nerdist, Holland said that he would love to revisit the early days of those friendships in some capacity. All the current reports indicate that the next Spider-Man movie will have the young hero in a different stage of his life. There’s been no word on if that new trilogy will include MJ and Ned in any way. But, fans are hoping that Parker’s best friend and girlfriend will figure into the proceedings somehow. Audiences clearly enjoy Zendaya and Holland’s chemistry as the iconic comics couple. But, maybe it’s time for Peter Parker to live his life away from the high school support group? Fans will find out this weekend.

“We’d love to make a little short film or something with some younger actors to explore how [Peter, Ned, and MJ] got together for the first time,” Holland wondered. “Maybe [Peter and Ned] were being bullied at school and MJ steps in and saves the day or something, and you’re like ‘Oh wow! That’s how they became friends!’ Because we really don’t know, it’s up to the audience’s interpretation I guess.”

On the last day of filming for No Way Home, emotions were running high. Holland spoke about his approach to the end of the Homecoming trilogy in a previous interview.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland said. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Here’s the most recent description for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

