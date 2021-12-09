Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Recreates Paul Rudd Meme on Hot Ones

Tom Holland was on Hot Ones this week and the Spider-Man star had to recreate Paul Rudd’s famous meme. For those who might be unaware, The Ant-Man actor looked at the host of the program and uttered the now-famous “look at us” while chuckling. Unfortunately for the younger MCU star, it was a taller order because of how hot those wings were. Hot Ones pits celebrities against wildly spicy chicken wings. Poor Holland never stood a chance. But, he did give some fun answers to interview questions during the show. A bit about Alfred Molina’s new tentacles was a delight, and was the story of how he bombed a Star Wars audition because of a giggle fit. But, the Internet craves memes and the Spider-Man star probably just gave his fans loads of material to tide them over until No Way Home drops next week. Watch for yourself down below:

On the Graham Norton show, the star shared a hilarious story of how he’s trying to get on the World’s Sexiest Man list like his Avengers castmate. Unfortunately, one cab driver thinks the Spider-Man actor has a way to go before he challenge for that crown.

https://twitter.com/SpencerAlthouse/status/1469014651606286336?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“When I was going for my last audition, I was driving, I was very nervous, and I had this driver – lovely guy – but a little bit too honest? And he’s sort of sitting there in the car, and he’s chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me, and you know I’m a polite person, but I also want to be like ‘Mate please shut up, I’m trying to learn my line.’”

Holland added, “And he’s looking at me in the mirror and he’s doing that thing [pretends to adjust rearview mirror] and he’s like ‘Yeah,’ and he’s sort of sitting there really awkward looking at me. And he goes, ‘You know what kid, I think you’re going to get it.’ And I’m like ‘Really?! Why?!’ And I was excited to hear that. He goes ‘You know what? I think you’re going to get it because the kid that I just drove there? He is so good-looking. [laughter]”

