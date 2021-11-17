Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Break Silence on Kissing Photos, Their Relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya have broken their silence regarding photos captured of them over the summer that show the duo playfully flirting and kissing. The status of the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars’ relationship has been a hotly debated topic on social media, ever since they starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Paparazzi were able to catch intimate photos of Holland and Zendaya out in Los Angeles in July, as they shared a kiss while inside an Audi car. While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland and Zendaya spoke publicly for the first time about the kiss captured around the world.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ. Holland has been hesitant to speak about his relationship with Zendaya, though he adds that he has worked to maintain a private life. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he said. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

When asked if he just wasn’t ready to talk publicly about his private life, he replied that it’s much simpler than that. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” Holland said. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya was also interviewed by phone, where she gave her side of the story. “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” Zendaya said. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Fans have loved to see Tom Holland and Zendaya together, which is a part of why the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man trilogy of films have been so successful to this day. One moment that became a viral sensation was their appearance on MTV’s Lip Sync Battle, where Holland gave a riveting performance capped off with Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya can next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which premieres on December 17 in theaters. The latest trailer for No Way Home was also just released.