Super Bowl Sunday Is Also 7th Anniversary of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Movie Release

The biggest television event of the year takes place tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII. Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds released a new ad for his company, Aviation Gin, and revealed he'll be giving away two tickets to next year's big game. However, that's not Reynolds' only connection to the biggest day in sports. Today also marks seven years since the first Deadpool movie was released in theaters, and many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the movie's anniversary.

"Happy 7 year anniversary to one of my favorite comic book movies of all time, DEADPOOL!" @conquercomics tweeted. "Happy 7 year anniversary," @ilyryanreynolds wrote to the movie's cast. "Happy 7 year anniversary to the fantastic film that is: #Deadpool Can't wait to see the character return next year!" @_Broadlock_ added. ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast, Phase Zero, also celebrated the movie's anniversary. You can check out their post below:

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024. Aside from Reynolds, the only other actor confirmed for the film is Hugh Jackman. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year run as Wolverine was over, but both Jackman and Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles. Recently, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother."

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

