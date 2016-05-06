Team Cap Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America: Civil War’s Fifth Anniversary

Today is May 6th, which is an important date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Not only does today mark ten years since the first Thor movie hit theatres, but it's also the fifth anniversary of the release of Captain America: Civil War. In fact, "Team Cap" is currently a trending topic on Twitter thanks to today's date. The debate between Team Cap and Team Iron Man has raged on for the last five years, and there are still plenty of folks who side with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). However, based on today's trends, we are inclined to believe slightly more people lean towards the side of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Before checking out some of the tweets celebrating Captain America: Civil War, here's the latest update on the Cap movies: Marvel recently announced a Captain America 4, which is expected to star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) in the titular role. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is signed on to write the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be the movie's lead.

You can check out some of the Captain America: Civil War anniversary tweets below: