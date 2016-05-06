Team Cap Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America: Civil War’s Fifth Anniversary
Today is May 6th, which is an important date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Not only does today mark ten years since the first Thor movie hit theatres, but it's also the fifth anniversary of the release of Captain America: Civil War. In fact, "Team Cap" is currently a trending topic on Twitter thanks to today's date. The debate between Team Cap and Team Iron Man has raged on for the last five years, and there are still plenty of folks who side with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). However, based on today's trends, we are inclined to believe slightly more people lean towards the side of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).
Before checking out some of the tweets celebrating Captain America: Civil War, here's the latest update on the Cap movies: Marvel recently announced a Captain America 4, which is expected to star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) in the titular role. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is signed on to write the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be the movie's lead.
You can check out some of the Captain America: Civil War anniversary tweets below:
Point
Captain America Civil War came out 5 years ago today and Team Cap is still right pic.twitter.com/6YhYx32Pa0— Jimmy Woo (WooVision) (@Jimmywoofriday) May 6, 2021
Counterpoint
can’t trust anybody who chose team cap over team iron man pic.twitter.com/zuWBzecAzA— Creflo 🧛🏿💋 (@likeCreflo) May 6, 2021
Ouch
Team Cap is trending, and since Twitter got rid of cropping I can bring back this old gem.
And yes, Cap was absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/delMdpN3rs— Luke Forester (@DrForester) May 6, 2021
Double Ouch
neither team iron man nor team cap were actually right but where Tony won was that he apologized and did everything to keep Avengers together while Steve disintegrated them. PERIOD— Iron Heart ⎊ (@StarksGrayson) May 6, 2021
Too Cute
Team Cap FOREVER pic.twitter.com/Brhq50537e— Cath ✪ in her birth month🤦🏻♀️ (@holdmyk1wi) May 6, 2021
A Tarnished Legacy
Team Cap would've eventually resulted in America's Ass running the streets unchecked. #TeamIronMan FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/0a21VrQCUv— Justin Bolger (@JustinMBolger) May 6, 2021
Team Wanda
5 years ago today wanda maximoff CARRIED team cap through the entire airport fight in civil war pic.twitter.com/1KxuTJsyMq— alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 6, 2021
It's His Day, Too
Team Cap? No thanks I prefer Team Thor pic.twitter.com/gPGADAJNsi— Nathan baldwin (@Its_a_mysterytw) May 6, 2021
In Conclusion
It doesn’t matter if you were #TeamCap or #TeamIronMan
As long as you’re #TeamWeWillDoItTogether now. pic.twitter.com/gxAkOGasJP— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) May 6, 2021