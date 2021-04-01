The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Continues WandaVision’s Wallpaper Wednesdays

✖

During WandaVision's run, the show's Instagram account started a "Wallpaper Wednesdays" tradition that featured fun new art each week that fans could use for their phone background. Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has taken over WandaVision's release schedule, the new Disney+ series is sharing its own set of wallpapers each week.

Just like for WandaVision, the stories instruct fans to "1. Tap & Hold 2. Screenshot 3. Enjoy!" The latest image for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is cool art of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). You can check it out in the screenshot below:

To keep up with "Wallpaper Wednesday," you can follow the official account for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here. Earlier today, they also shared a brand new poster for the series, which you can check out below:

During a recent ACE Universe panel, Captain America star Chris Evans talked about Stan and Mackie and shared that he was excited to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Those two specifically they really found, I think around [Captain America:] Civil War, they found this routine and going back and forth. In real life, they gel so well, Marvel has such a knack for reinventing characters and finding ... they don't just trace the same lines, they make it something fresh and unique. It blooms, in a way, so I'm excited to see that friendship become something funny and special."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

