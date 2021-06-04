The Falcon and Winter Soldier Shot Different Versions of John Walker Killing With Captain America’s Shield

✖

Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting next week's premiere of Loki, but thankfully there's still some interesting information being shared about the previous Disney+ series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. One of the most shocking parts of the show was when John Walker (Wyatt Russell) used Captain America's shield to kill a member of the Flag Smashers. During a recent chat with Gold Derby, Russell talked about the infamous scene and revealed that they shot different versions of it.

"I didn’t expect the reaction it got because I don’t understand, I didn’t understand the magnanimous nature of Marvel Universe," Russell shared. "I think there’s a lot of online stuff, which I'm not a massive part of, and I know it goes on but I don’t, like, spend a lot of time in there, so I don’t feel it as much as maybe most do." He added, "I was like, 'Oh my god, people really like, they reacted strongly.' But filming it, we were in Prague, in this like town square and the first thing I was like, 'They can’t cover up the set,' you know, there’s just hundreds of people through buildings watching Captain America, they don’t know what the hell is going on, they just know the Captain America shield is coming down like this for the next four-and-a-half hours on some dude’s head. And so, I was like, ‘It’s gonna get leaked online and everyone’s gonna know,’ and of course it did, but it didn’t matter, who cares."

Russell continued, "You know what was really interesting about that scene, actually, was the way we were gonna shoot it, because it was a real kind of question of whether or not it was going to be sort of quick vicious ‘got got got got got’ and that was it or if it was more of what Kari [Skogland] called a ballet, like a dance, which you sort of became more of that where you really see it in John’s face and starting to, you know, go over the top in that serum running through his bloodstream you can really, really feel it and see it, so I think we ended up on the right thing, but it was interesting because there were different versions of it that we shot."

