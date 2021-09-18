The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Black Panther Star Angela Bassett’s New Wax Figure

Angela Bassett is known for an array of projects throughout her career, but Marvel fans know her best as Ramonda from Black Panther. Bassett recently reprised her role in an episode of the animated series, What If…?, and she will soon be seen again in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to being a fan-favorite Marvel star, Bassett was also nominated for an Oscar back in 1994 for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. She’s also recently lent her voice to Pixar’s Soul, appeared in Netflix’s new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, and has been featured in five seasons of American Horror Story. In honor of all her achievements, Bassett is the latest star to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. While some wax figures in the past have made headlines for being laughably bad, Bassett’s has the Internet freaking out over how good it is.

“The wait to exhale is over, The Queen of Wakanda herself, Angela Bassett has arrived! The ageless icon has been officially immortalized by Madame Tussauds Hollywood,” @TussaudsUSA tweeted earlier today. You can check out the photos of Bassett with her amazing wax counterpart below:

The wait to exhale is over, The Queen of Wakanda herself, Angela Bassett has arrived! The ageless icon has been officially immortalized by Madame Tussauds Hollywood. 😍😍😍 @ImAngelaBassett pic.twitter.com/D0EXgXxn0J — Madame Tussauds USA (@TussaudsUSA) September 17, 2021

Many of Bassett’s fans have taken to social media today to praise the wax figure. You can check out some of the best tweets below…

Wait, I thought that was the actual Angela Bassett in the back. Holy crap, this is fantastic work. I'm stunned. WHOA. pic.twitter.com/jygXZQB6Uv — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) September 17, 2021

https://twitter.com/ginaharms/status/1439002091951775745?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The artist who did this is clearly a fan of Angela Bassett because this figure is perfection. Some of those other ones…. whew https://t.co/z4jKeU2shq — Kit Stone (@bykitstone) September 18, 2021

https://twitter.com/ahszone/status/1438929221385134089?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Whoever did this wax figure of Angela Bassett deserves a RIDICULOUS raise, bonus, and stock options.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/4jTQ6iXRVE — I Support The Black Alabama Slammers (@Kierryk345) September 17, 2021

Revive SIDE SHOW with Angela Bassett and her wax figure pic.twitter.com/DUZ6C4FTS6 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 17, 2021

Our Queen Angela Bassett is immortalized. This is perfection 💯 pic.twitter.com/C6lqpoMvyX — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) September 18, 2021

When I say Angela Bassett is two kinds of fine… pic.twitter.com/y3hV7NFU45 — Jermaine Watkins (@JermaineWatkins) September 18, 2021

Nah Angela Bassett musta done this herself or something I ain’t ever seen one of these look like this https://t.co/F0AyYncZ6m — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) September 17, 2021

