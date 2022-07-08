Thor: Love and Thunder Stars Hype Up Movie's Disney+ Release in New Video

Happy Disney+ Day! The streaming site is dropping a lot of fun content today in honor of their virtual event, including releasing Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie hit theatres back in July, and it's officially available to stream on Disney+. Some deleted scenes have also been released from the movie, and there's been a lot of talk online about Disney+ updating the movie's CGI. In honor of the new Thor's Disney+ debut, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and director Taika Waititi (Korg) released a new video.

"Disney+ Day is bringing the thunder. Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, NOW STREAMING only on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can watch the Marvel stars celebrating Disney+ Day and Thor: Love and Thunder's release below:

Disney+ Day will segue into the D23 Expo 2022, which is taking place in Anaheim over the weekend. The next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal. Starting today and running through September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.

The Disney+ Day lineup includes a new episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the series premiere of Pixar's Cars on the Road, the Brie Larson-created docu-series Growing Up, National Geographic's multipart adventure series Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return making-of special.

Also available to stream today is The Simpsons short Welcome to the Club, sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2, the Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances retrospective special, the series premiere of Latin America Original Tierra Incógnita, and an original short film starring Captain Marvel's Brie Larson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is also available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ and debuts on the service alongside the new special Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder. Despite becoming the lowest-rated Thor movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 65% critics score, the movie has had success at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder features many staples from the first three Thor films. Not only did Hemsworth, Portman, Thompson, and Waititi return, but the movie also features Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Even Idris Elba (Heimdall) and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) made cameo appearances in the new film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.