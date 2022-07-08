Thor: Love and Thunder Never Considered Bringing In Loki

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres last month, and it features many staples from the first three Thor films. Not only did Chris Hemsworth return as Thor, but the movie featured Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif). Even Idris Elba (Heimdall) and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) made cameo appearances in the new film. However, there was one Thor staple who did not appear in the movie, and that's Tom Hiddleston's Loki. While the actor wasn't expected to show up in the film, fans were still hoping for a cameo. However, it turns out he was never even considered for Thor: Love and Thunder. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explained why they didn't include Thor's mischievous brother.

"Never on the table from what I understand," Robinson shared when asked about a Loki appearance. "He's in Loki-land. He's doing his own thing. They are on two separate journeys."

Currently, the 2012 version of Loki that escaped the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame is dealing with his own timeline issues with the TVA and "He Who Remains," a variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors). Thor doesn't even know that there's a version of his brother that out there, alive and well.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston previously revealed to Empire (via Digital Spy). "We have explored about as much as we can about these two brothers."

The second season of Loki recently began production in London and will see the return of Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. The first season of the show was a hit among audiences and critics alike, earning a 92% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. One person who will not be returning to Loki is director Kate Herron, who has opted to pursue other opportunities.

"I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren't doing it in the showrunner system," the director told THR. "So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six."

Loki's first season is now streaming on Disney+. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in theatres.