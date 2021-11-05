Thor: Love and Thunder - New Evidence Suggests Vin Diesel Is Joining Chris Pratt for Marvel Sequel

✖

This week, we learned some big news about Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel movie set to be directed by Taika Waititi that's about to start filming in Australia. Chris Pratt officially joined the cast, marking Peter Quill/Star-Lord's first appearance in a Thor film. Turns out, Pratt isn't the only person headed to Australia. According to The Direct, Australian paparazzi Kobie Thatcher spotted Vin Diesel in Sydney this week. While this is not an official confirmation, it certainly has us hopeful that Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature Groot. This makes sense considering Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor setting off with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Earlier this year, Diesel basically confirmed his involvement, so we can't say we're too surprised to see him in Australia. "I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during an interview for Bloodshot.

"[Gunn] took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." He added, "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Between discussing Korg's backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, Waititi has hinted at a lot of fun for the upcoming movie.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

As for Diesel, the actor has been releasing music while waiting for productions to begin again. "You all know how deep I go into the films I make.. this year there was no film production. An artist must have a creative outlet... you who made my Facebook first to 100 million, you who have always encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone saved me, because I was able to make music this year!!! Will always love you," Diesel shared online.

Diesel will be seen next in F9, which was delayed until April 2, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.