Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel Releases New Single "Days Are Gone"

Fast & Furious franchise star Vin Diesel is back with a new single. Last month, the actor dropped a song titled "Feel Like I Do" and his latest is titled "Days Are Gone." Diesel revealed last week that while productions are halted due to the pandemic, he's going to use the extra time to keep making more music. "You all know how deep I go into the films I make.. this year there was no film production. An artist must have a creative outlet... you who made my Facebook first to 100 million, you who have always encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone saved me, because I was able to make music this year!!! Will always love you," Diesel wrote about "Days Are Gone." You can listen to the song in the video above.

"For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud," Diesel wrote after releasing the first song. He followed up with a photo of the cover art for the single with the caption, "Hope you... FEEL LIKE I DO All love, always...".

Diesel will be seen next in F9, which was delayed until next year. You can read the official description for F9 below:

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

It was announced earlier this month that the Fast & Furious movies, which began back in 2001, would be coming to an end after the 11th movie. However, that doesn't mean The Fast Saga as a whole is done for good. The franchise still has two spin-off films in development, which include a sequel to last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as an untitled women-fronted spin-off, which is being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

What do you think of Vin Diesel's new single? Tell us in the comments!