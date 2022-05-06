Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi Reunites with Daughters on Set

✖

Taika Waititi has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia with Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the star-studded cast, which means the director hasn't gotten much family time these last couple of months. We always love it when Waititi shares content featuring his daughters, including some fun Instagram Lives from back when the pandemic first started. According to Waititi's latest post, he's been separated from his kids while filming the Thor film, but they recently reunited on set and the photos are precious.

"Reunited and it feels so gooooood! After many months of covid separation, I finally got to see my bubbas again this week. Look how happy we are to be co-directing," Waititi posted. Many people commented on the post, including Marvel star, Jeremy Renner. "I miss them ❤️❤️❤️," the Hawkeye actor wrote. You can check out Waititi's post below:

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "It is so insane and also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

In addition to Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Waititi is expected to reprise his role as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie will also feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed this week that he will be playing Zeus.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which just released its final episode, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.