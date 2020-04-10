Thor: Ragnarok Fans Are Obsessed With Taika Waititi’s Latest Instagram Live

Taika Waititi graced Instagram Live once again yesterday, and this time it was to honor his beloved film, Thor: Ragnarok. Since the quarantine began, Waititi has been pretty active on the social media site with fun posts ranging from having his kids cut his hair to jokingly announcing he was quitting film. Yesterday’s Live was a special treat for Marvel fans as it featured guest appearances by Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). Fans clearly loved the event and have taken to Twitter to relive their favorite moments.

“Only 64 minutes until the coolest Thor themed party of the afternoon! I’m doing a Ragnarok Live Commentary at 4pm PST TODAY on Instagram LIVE. Come see what all the fuss isn’t about. #RagnaWatch #ThorsdayRagnarok #ThorsdayWatchParty,” Waititi teased on Instagram before the big event. Check out the hilarious photo he shared of himself below:

Waititi also spent a portion of his stream talking about his upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Between discussing Korg’s backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, the live stream was full of exciting Thor tidbits. It’s certainly no surprise Marvel fans can’t stop talking about the live stream on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets from fans about Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok watch party…

Friends Thorever

taika waititi and mark ruffalo being happy to see each other on insta live. that’s it. pic.twitter.com/3ulnJn7zOl — alex (@loventhunders) April 10, 2020

Big Laughs

taika waititi showing a fake love and thunder script and miek and new asgard concept art is the funniest thing that has ever happened pic.twitter.com/FgHJht0FL5 — alex (@loventhunders) April 9, 2020

And Yet… Still Captivating

Taika Waititi’s doing a “live commentary” of Thor on Instagram. He’s streaming it on his laptop, walking away from it constantly, and his internet keeps cutting out. God bless him — Kate Leth (@kateleth) April 9, 2020

We’re Playing It Cool

oh yeah it’s just taika waititi and tessa thompson cooking live on insta nothing special pic.twitter.com/Sip2nZdZzV — marie (@softskywaIker) April 9, 2020

Troll King

So @TaikaWaititi is giving a master class in expert level fan trolling on his live pic.twitter.com/i4kOUcLBrW — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) April 9, 2020

Ruffalo Shenanigans

oscar winner taika waititi and special guest mark ruffalo pic.twitter.com/aYdyYg7bUC — amora 📿 (@IadyLOKl) April 10, 2020

Relatable

Taika Waititi writing about Tony Stark is me pic.twitter.com/sq2DhTnaU5 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 9, 2020

Silver Foxes Indeed

tessa thompson calling mark ruffalo and taika waititi silver foxes is sending me pic.twitter.com/B6lm0MZtBQ — alex (@loventhunders) April 10, 2020

Jane Foster News

“will jane foster be wearing her winged helmet in thor 4”

taika waititi: “i sure hope so it’s part of her character”



WE’RE POSSIBLY GETTING JANE FOSTER WITH HER HELMET IN LOVE AND THUNDER JANE FOSTER STANS WE WON pic.twitter.com/mVq4EQE3kS — alex (@loventhunders) April 9, 2020

Life Is Complete

Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi on IG Live is giving me life rn🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D4yUKXZGq8 — shuri’s lab assistant (@heycheyennehey) April 9, 2020

A Summary

so on @TaikaWaititi ‘s live stream today we learnt:



– absolutely nothing about ragnarok

– that mark ruffalo encourages the drinking of hand sanitizer to get drunk

– taika gets distracted easily

– tessa thompson is cute no matter where she is or what she’s doing

– lamb — mads (@maddyonfilm) April 10, 2020

Friends From Work

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 8th, 2022.