Tom Holland Reveals the Russo Brothers’ New Movie Begins Filming This Week

ACE Comic Con took place just outside of Chicago this weekend, and saw many huge Marvel Cinematic Universe stars in attendance. Tom Holland, Tessa Thompson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jake Gyllenhaal all showed up to the event to snap photos with fans and do various panels. One such panel featured Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Holland and Gyllenhaal. During the event, Holland talked about his upcoming movie, Cherry, which is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

“Cherry, we start shooting on Monday,” Holland revealed. “It’s an incredible role. The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “In this film, I’m playing a drug addict and I’ve never done drugs in my life, so…”

This led to a cheer from the crow so Holland added, “Yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

“So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

Earlier this month, Holland revealed that he’s taking a break from Instagram in order to focus on Cherry.

According to IMDb, Cherry follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” The film is being written by Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood, The Path) who is adapting the novel of the same name by Nico Walker.

Cherry is expected to be released sometime in 2020, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.