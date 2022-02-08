Tom Holland Opens Up About Original Spider-Man: No Way Home Plans

Was Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s multiverse crossover story which called for Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire to play their versions the titular wallcrawler in the same film always the plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Spider-Man movie? Given the shifts in release dates and rumors ahead of pre-pandemic production plans which pointed towards Kraven the Hunter as a villain, it seems No Way Home may have borrowed events from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ original plan or from what might have been a fourth Spider-Man movie all together. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Holland opened up about how it all came together for this particular movie.

“I don’t remember. I don’t remember,” Holland said when asked if the story in No Way Home was the original plan. “I think we always had the… There was always the plan for all of three of us to come back. But I think obviously, people were still doing their deals and in conversation. So, there was times where it was not happening and then it was happening, and then it wasn’t happening and then it was happening. And we also had five villains to try and convince to come back. So, I’m really glad I wasn’t a part of those conversations ’cause I would’ve lost my mind. But no, it was a great time.”

It’s unclear if there was a different third MCU Spider-Man film as a contingency plan for a scenario where the schedules and contracts did not all line up to bring the cast members from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films together. The writers of the film have confirmed that every MCU Spider-Man film has had a draft with Kraven involved. This is not necessarily an indication of a very-different No Way Home having been a plan, seeing as movies go through changes and drafts throughout development regularly. There was also talk of including Mysterio and Rhino in the film, with concept art having visualized an idea for Mysterio’s return.

#SpiderMan: #NoWayHome had Mysterio involved in the final fight in early versions of concept art.



(via @reederdzn48)

The tin foil hat might just be getting a little tight, thinking that a Spider-Man movie may have come before the multiverse crossover which put three different versions of live-action Peter Parker together in one film. Regardless, it seems No Way Home went through several drafts and almost-happened scenarios and the only ones who know what the plan was prior to the global pandemic shifting production and release dates are those involved with the film. As the story goes, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters and continues to climb the box office record charts with all three Spider-Man actors together for the first time.

