‘Venom’ Crosses $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office, Passing Original ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Wonder Woman’

Sony Pictures’ Venom has just crossed a major milestone.

According to the latest listings on Box Office Mojo, Venom has grossed over $800 million at the global box office. This new box office total of $822.5 million makes Venom the 70th highest-grossing film in history, edging out Wonder Woman at $821.8 and the original Spider-Man at $821.7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news will surely surprise some fans, even as Venom opened bigger than some of its Spider-Man predecessors in Chinese markets. Still, the fact that Venom has been so profitable, even with such massively mixed reviews, is particularly interesting.

With such massive returns for the film, fans are already speculating about a potential sequel, especially now that Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) has entered the game in the film’s mid-credits scene.

“I obviously have a close relationship with Woody,” director Ruben Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com. “And he’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being.”

“So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” Fleischer continued. “But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

But even then, it sounds like fans expecting the Venom sequel to be R-rated shouldn’t hold their breath.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom.” producer Avi Arad said in a previous interview. “When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here. He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Venom is currently in theaters.