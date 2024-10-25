Venom: The Last Dance – Is Spider-Man In The Movie?

For the last few years, Sony and Marvel have come to a working agreement when it comes to Spider-Man: the character is allowed to be part of the MCU, and in exchange, Sony can make unconnected films using various Spider-Man affiliated heroes and villains. As a result, we’ve gotten live-action films like Madam Web, Morbius, and the Venom series. While these two universes have been kept largely separate, the ending of Venom: Let There be Carnage seemed to leave the door open for a potential crossover, with Venom and Eddie both ending up in the MCU. That plot thread was briefly touched on by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Unfortunately, No Way Home did not give us the Spider-Man and Venom crossover that seemed to be teased. Instead, Eddie and Venom showed up in a post-credit scene where they were quickly zapped back to their world. The scene was not without some consequence, as a small piece of the Symbiote was left behind. This scene does get a bit more context in Venom: The Last Dance, but does Spider-Man himself show up in the new Sony movie? WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

As with the first two Venom movies, Spider-Man does not appear in Venom: The Last Dance. That’s bound to disappoint fans that associate the two characters, and have long wanted to see them appear on-screen together. That said, the movie does still offer some hope that we’ll see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Venom appear on-screen in some capacity. The new Venom movie does not offer a resolution to the Symbiote cliffhanger from No Way Home. Basically, there’s still a piece of Venom bouncing around the MCU, which could set-up Peter Parker’s own Venom storyline.

Holland recently confirmed that filming on a fourth Spider-Man movie will happen in 2025. At this time, we don’t know anything about that movie, or who might appear. It’s entirely possible the Symbiote story could pick up with that film. Venom is a hugely important part of the Spider-Man mythology, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising, and Sony and Marvel have done a good job establishing that these two worlds are separate.

One interesting possibility is that the Spider-Man movies could bring back Tom Hardy as a multiversal counterpart to Eddie Brock. The opening of Venom: The Last Dance shows the same bartender as he appears in both the Venom universe and the MCU. The bartender looks slightly different in Venom’s world, but is still played by the same actor. It’s possible we could see the same thing done with Eddie Brock. We’ll have to see what happens, but Tom Hardy has expressed an interest in appearing on-screen with Spider-Man in the past. It’s possible this might be a way of pulling that off!

