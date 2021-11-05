Why I'm Worried About WandaVision Right Now

WandaVision is getting scary close to its ending and I’m starting to wonder: will it live up to the hype? Week after week we’ve been raving about WandaVision, some episodes we like better than others, some have come with wild twists and crazy cliffhangers but they've universally been high quality and entertaining throughout. So much so that all of them have made us furious when the credits roll! With only two episodes left, how much of a conclusion are we going to get, though? This thing is going to turn out to be one very entertaining, even more expensive, nine-episode prologue for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness….. right?

Throughout WandaVision, we have hyped ourselves up as an audience. I’m guilty of it, Monica Rambeau so much as mentioned an "aerospace engineer" and I sent a tweet that ended up at the top of a Twitter trend for keywords “Reed” and “Richards.” No one told us the Fantastic Four are coming in this, but we have found every little possible comic reference that could imply as much and run with it -- not to mention some wanting to see daddy Magneto or other X-Men characters come to town…

But it’s not all on us. The show is driving its own hype train when week after week the cast and crew are making huge promises and teases, likening a surprise cameo which they say hasn’t happened yet to Luke Skywalker showing up in The Mandalorian. Paul Bettany doubled down on that in a later interview where he said there’s still someone coming to the show that he’s wanted to work with his entire life.

So, naturally, we all start thinking… Ian McKellen bringing in Magneto? Patrick Stewart bringing in Professor X? Maybe it’s Hugh Jackman showing up as Wolverine or Tobey Maguire swinging into a frame as Spider-Man? Honestly, it’s probably none of those, but they’ve all become super popular guesses because of all this hype talk. Now, if it’s anything less, a lot of people are going to be left feeling let down, independently of their feelings about the show's story.

Evan Peters joined the show as Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver. We know this movie leads straight into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They knew full well that in bringing in Evan Peters, the same actor who played Quicksilver in a different cinematic universe, the conversation would be driven by speculation of the X-Men movie world existing in a universe parallel to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe… but after a couple of episodes with a Pietro character having the same live-action face as X-Men's Quicksilver and it seems like that’s nothing more than a wink and a nod with no deep meaning. If that doesn’t change (even with the slightest little acknowledgement of there being more than one version of Pietro in the multiverse), that’s going to be a strange decision which can also leave fans questioning what the true purpose was within the show's canon.

There are some things we certainly can’t fault WandaVision for, like if Mephisto never shows up. I’m pretty sure nobody involved with the show has so much as said his name throughout the entire press tour. The closest we came to an appearance through seven episods was a photo on a wall in a promo video where head writer Jac Schaeffer talked about the show, and that same wall had Wonder Man on it, too…

All of the Easter eggs, whether we’re talking about the zillions of hexagons we keep seeing, the references to Bova or the Grim Reaper in opening credits, or Mr. Scratch being a possible inclusion of Nicholas Scratch from comics... they might turn out to be JUST EASTER EGGS… and its going to be interesting to see how that all feels.

WandaVision definitely has not let us down yet, though.

The show has been nothing short of excellent overall. The performances are brilliant, the mystery has been exciting, and it might really shake up the MCU as we know it before it comes to an end… I’m just getting ready to brace for impact as that end nears… because I remember what happened when LOST didn’t explicitly answer every question after spending its entire run building up mysteries… That said, LOST is my favorite show of all time.

Do you think WandaVision is going to offer up a satisfying conclusion? Will you be frustrated if it has a massive cliffhanger and ultimately serves as a massive lead-in for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with all of the meaningful events actually happening in the movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!