WandaVision Star Teases the Return of SWORD Director Hayward in Future MCU Project

It's been two weeks since WandaVision ended and fans are already missing the show's cast of characters. We already know that Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will be showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be seen next in Captain Marvel 2, but it's unclear where most of the show's other characters will be seen next, if at all. One such character is Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg), the leader of SWORD, whose fear and paranoia led to some bad decisions. After resurrecting Vision, now White Vision, and instructing him to kill Wanda, things didn't end well for Hayward, who was ultimately taken down when Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) t-boned his vehicle. During a recent interview with ET, Stamberg talked about his future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I do pray as the creator of the White Vision that I’ll come back somehow," Stamberg shared. "I would not only be disappointed but a little surprised if I didn't show up somewhere." He continued, "I knew it was a really big swing and ambitious. That's what I liked about it ... I could see this was something really special. And fortunately, all of those other roles had somewhat prepared me to hopefully make this a little more interesting." The actor added, "This one does feel next level and that feels great."

During the interview, Stamberg also talked about the reactions fans had to his character. "On Twitter and Instagram, people were like, 'I can’t stand you. But great job.'" He added that it was "oddly pleasing because it means it worked." Stamberg says he doesn't mind getting to play "the guy you’d love to hate ... because they tend to be meatier roles."

Stamberg also revealed he asked Marvel, "What can we do to keep [Hayward] from just being mustache twirly?" He explained, "And I liked that, at least for an episode and a half, there got to be some quote-unquote charm or some likability before it sort of descends into this guy who’s so hungry to run the universe."

