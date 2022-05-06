WandaVision’s Kat Dennings Reads Fan Tweets About Darcy Lewis

✖

WandaVision has come to an end, but the show's cast is still delighting fans in various ways. Not only is Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision now available to watch on Disney+, but the social media accounts for Marvel Studios and the show have been treating fans to some surprises. Yesterday, Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) shared a video of herself reading a fan tweet about her character. Needless to say, it's another in a long line of reminders that we want more Dennings in the MCU.

"Marvel bringing back #DarcyLewis as a dr in astrophysics is top tier!! More Dr. Darcy Lewis in the MCU! Dr. Darcy Lewis supremacy! Kat Dennings if u see this ily," @SofiaIsRad's tweet read. Dennings read the tweet out loud before adding, "I know that that means 'I love you,' because that's how the kids do it these days. I am seeing this! People are really saying they like me and it’s gonna give me a complex." Hilarious as always, Kat! You can check out the video in the tweet below:

While there has been no official word on whether or not we'll be seeing Darcy again, Marvel producer Mary Livanos recently teased that the character could pop up anywhere.

"I don’t think [Dennings’ absence] had to do with anything COVID-related," Livanos explained when asked about the lack of Darcy in the WandaVision finale. "We love Darcy as this elusive, wacky character, and I find it particularly delightful that Darcy could pop up anywhere in the universe."

Recently, Dennings got some love on social media from her former Thor and Thor: The Dark World castmate, Natalie Portman, who is currently in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Dennings is going to be a part of the fourth Thor movie, so it's no surprise the two women are missing each other. "Miss laughing with this friend @katdenningsss," Portman wrote on Instagram. "Oooh I miss you so much," Dennings replied with a bunch of heart emojis.

Dennings recently shared with the Keep It podcast that her role in Thor was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Portman inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.