Watch Onward Stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt Try to Troll Each Other on Jimmy Kimmel Live

As Disney and Pixar gear up for the release of their latest fantasy epic known as Onward, the film’s stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are starting to hit the promotional circuit to hype their new movie. And while the two might be most known for their superhero characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’ve since formed a bond while recording dialogue for the new Pixar movie. But that bond isn’t immune to some friendly trolling, even if Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t one of Pratt’s favorite characters in the Marvel universe.

Pratt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the release of Onward when their “Fan Q&A” was interrupted by Holland, who asked who is favorite actor in the world. Pratt immediately responded Denzel Washington, which caused Holland to add more qualifiers:

“How about an actor whose first name is Tom?” Tom Cruise. “What about Tom H?” Tom Hanks.

But what if they are British? “Oh, I see where this is going. Tom Hardy,” Pratt said to thunderous laughs. “He played Venom, and he was very good.”

And then when Holland said it had to be a younger actor, Pratt again avoided the preferred answer and mentioned Loki star Tom Hiddleston. You can watch the whole hilarious exchange in the video above.

It might be a while before fans get to see these two return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’ll be able to enjoy their adventure as siblings on a magical journey when Onward premieres in theaters.

The two first worked together and shared some memorable scenes in Avengers: Infinity War, which Holland reflected on fondly during an interview with HeyUGuys a couple years ago,.

“Working with Chris Pratt was pretty awesome,” Holland said. “He is so funny, he’s so fun, and he’s got such great stories about his career and about the industry, and he’s just super talented, you know? I found it quite difficult, because he’d make me laugh so much. He’s the man, I absolutely love him.”

Onward is on track to premiere in theaters in just a few weeks on March 6th.