X-Men Rogue and Gambit Limited Edition Mini Backpacks Launch From Loungefly

Rogue and Gambit have been transformed into X-Men cosplay mini-backpacks from Loungefly, and how adorable would it be for couples to carry them together? Perhaps a little too adorable for some, but, much like the couple in the comics, Rogue and Gambit embark on solo adventures from time to time. You can grab either one of these limited edition X-Men backpacks here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 with free US shipping and a bonus 10% discount on any in-stock items you add to your cart using our exclusive link. Speaking of exclusive, EE has cornered the market on these backpacks, so grab one before they hit eBay.

The Rogue and Gambit Loungefly bags are made with faux leather and feature a cosplay-style exterior with applique and printed details, matching lining, adjustable straps, and an enamel charm. They're expected to arrive in April, and you won't be charged until they ship.

On a related note, a Rogue & Gambit limited series comic is on the way that that sees the married couple join forces on a secret mission under orders from Destiny, Rogue's adopted mother. Speaking with ComicBook.com, writer Stephanie Phillips had the following to say about the state of their relationship going into the series:

"Their relationship has been pretty strained coming into our series, which makes them feel very real to me and was part of the appeal of writing this couple. They can be messy and difficult, and with that comes a lot of passion. This served as a really fun place to start our story and create what feels like a very real couple to me... just, you know, with superpowers thrown into the mix."

Rogue & Gambit #1 by Carlos Gómez, David Curiel, and Federico Blee is available in comic shops now.