Harrison Ford to Shoot Indiana Jones 5 in Two Months

Though an official title has not been announced for the fifth film in the Indiana Jones film series, Disney and Lucasfilm have been openly talking about a new entry in the franchise since 2016. According to the man himself production will begin very soon and cameras will roll before the summer. Speaking in a new interview, Harrison Ford was asked about returning to characters that he's played in the past and the challenges that come with those reprisals, revealing he'll have to act on them soon for Indiana Jones.

"Trying not to look silly," Ford told CBS News about the challenges of returning as beloved characters. "Y'know, running around in tight pants and high boots. I'll give you a more appropriate answer considering that I'm gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months, I'm always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it's because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers."

"I think of the people that go to my movies more as customers than I do as fans," Ford added. "'Fans' feels kind of weird to me, always has; but the fact that these people support my business and I'm responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer, that feels better to me."

David Koepp is working on the film's script, but no details about the story of the new Indiana Jones movie are known at this point. Spielberg will direct and Ford will return to his iconic role as the archeologist and adventurer from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Jones’ son Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will reportedly not be returning.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally scheduled for release in May 2020. It has since been pushed back on Disney's schedule until July 10, 2021. Production is expected to begin in April with cameras rolling in London. It's unclear at this point who will be joining Ford in the film as no casting announcements have been revealed.

Lucasfilm reportedly abandoned a script written by Jon Kasdan that would have tied the film's story to the Wałbrzych Gold Train, a Nazi train stocked with artifacts and heirlooms that went missing in a series of tunnels in Poland.

(H/T Jedi news.co.uk)

