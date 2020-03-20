Bad Boys For Life Coming to Digital on March 31 Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

While businesses and productions continue to shutdown in the U.S. and around the world in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood studios are trying to keep audiences entertained while they are stuck at home with the early releases of numerous recent theatrical movies. The latest? Bad Boys For Life will be available to stream on demand beginning on March 31. In the film, Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride -- of course, that "last" is a little shaky, since the studio had already announced that this movie's huge financial success means a fourth installment in the long-running franchise is in development.

In Bad Boys for Life, an aging Burnett has become a police inspector while Lowery, suffering a midlife crisis, is assigned to head up AMMO, a "young guns" group of millennial cops with whom he has nothing in common. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce cartel mob boss, whose brother they defeated years earlier, makes a retaliation effort on Mike just as both he and Marcus are about to officially retire.

Bad Boys for Life will also star Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Katie del Castillo, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, and Joe Pantoliano. The film will be helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are the latest directors to enter the franchise after original director Michael Bay. The film has been in development for quite some time, which makes the long-awaited reunion between Smith and Lawrence all the better.

"We hadn't really done anything for 25 years so there was a little concern [over] the chemistry," Smith admitted during a television appearance last year. "But literally the first moment on stage, it was right back."

