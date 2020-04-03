Jackie Chan Posts Coronavirus Video Urging People to Wear Face Masks Outside and Wash Hands

Times are tough as the threat of COVID-19 continues to alter our everyday lives. As people try to prevent the spread of this current pandemic, there are lots of tips and tricks and rules to follow in order to stay safe. Many celebrities have been sharing their own words of wisdom from Colin Hanks' explanation on how to turn handkerchiefs into face masks to the Watchmen cast's handwashing tutorial. Folks don't seem to mind the constant reminders, which continue to pour in from big names. The latest actor to take to social media to stress the importance of handwashing and wearing face masks is Jackie Chan, the action star known for Police Story, Rush Hour, and more.

“Hello, I’m Jackie Chan. I know it’s a very difficult time for everyone right now. We all face the same problem, the coronavirus. It’s very important to stay at home with your family and follow the rules of your government. If you have to go out, please remember to wear your face masks and wash your hands frequently. Protecting yourself is protecting your family. Stay safe, stay strong. I believe we have a brighter future ahead. Thank you,” Chan says in the video message. You can watch the clip, which is captioned “Stay Safe! Stay Strong! 💪💪💪” in the tweet below:

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Chan's latest movie, Vanguard, was supposed to open in theaters in China in January but was postponed due to the pandemic.

