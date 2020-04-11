The Internet Is Arguing Over if Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch Is a Brat

Now that so much content is available to stream on Disney+, Disney fans have been extra chatty about some animated movies on social media. From folks' excitement over the early release of Onward to their deep love for The Goofy Movie, there's no era of Disney animation that's not worth discussing. The lasted Disney flick to take over Twitter discussions is Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 movie that followed a young Hawaiian girl who adopts a "dog" who is actually a genetic experiment from an alien planet. Earlier this week, a debate began after @Kalei_Works and @SquigglyDigg wrote a long piece explaining why they don't like the movie, calling Lilo a "brat." This caught the attention of many people, and an argument over the subject began to hit the social media site.

"Folks have been asking what @Kalei_Works and I meant in this drawing I did the other night, in our critique of Lilo & Stitch. So here's the full reason as I posted it on Tumblr, best as I can explain," @SquigglyDigg tweeted. “Lilo isn’t just the bullied weird kid. She’s a brat. Her first instinct when somebody says something she doesn't like is to get violent… and it may seem funny on screen, but this sort of behavior is NOT funny in real life; and if you think it is, there is a real problem there. Lilo is horrendously ungrateful for everything Nani sacrifices for her, and gets bitter and spiteful when she’s called on it, so much so that the child throws a tantrum. Poor Nani is left STILL trying to pick up the slack, STILL trying to fix things in Lilo’s destructive wake, and Lilo honestly doesn’t care," they write in the post. You can check out the drawing and their full reasoning for disliking the movie below:

Since this is the Internet, many people have strong feelings about this post, and lots of people disagreed with the take. Here are some of the best tweets about Lilo & Stich to hit the Internet since the original post went up...