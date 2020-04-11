Star Wars: Diego Luna Always Jokes About the Rogue One Series So No One Takes Him Seriously

Despite the fact that people around the world are currently self-isolating due to the threat of the coronavirus, many celebrities have managed to continue doing interviews about their upcoming projects through video chats and Instagram Live. Recently, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star, Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), had a video chat with IndieWire about his upcoming prequel series that's set to play on Disney+. Previously, the actor has joked that Lucasfilm doesn't trust him with secrets, and now he's sharing that he likes to joke about the series so no one takes him seriously.

“I love making jokes about this because I can’t really talk. So what I do is, I joke about it, hoping no one takes me seriously… But the thing I can tell you, which I think is a nice challenge, it’s a good way to approach a show is… What happens when you already know the ending, you know? Then you have to find everything in how you tell the story. How many layers you can find, you know, like this can’t be a show where at the end we surprise you… We already saw the ending. But if you think about it, Rogue One started with the same task. We knew the beginning, the last scene is a scene we all know, so then it just makes another part of your brain work.” You can watch the full interview here.

Recently, Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

"It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast," Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, "but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

Stay tuned for more news about the Rogue One prequel series. In the meantime, you can watch season one of the very first live-action Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, on Disney+.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.