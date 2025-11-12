The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is 41% Off One Month From Launch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) are finally making their debut in the 4K Ultra HD format thanks to Arrow Video. The box set includes all three films with brand new special features and extras, and if you want to make space for it under the Christmas tree this year you might want to reserve a copy now. The pre-order price just dropped here on Amazon to $59.30, which is 41% off list. The set arrives on December 16th, and we expect this to be the biggest discount offered ahead of the launch.

Arrow notes that the first film was restored from the original 35mm camera negative and the two sequels were restored from the original 35mm interpositives, so the quality is expected to be high for these restorations. What’s more, they’re being packaged together in a box set that includes a collector’s booklet, newly commissioned artwork, posters, trading cards, and more. There will also be brand new commentaries and interviews for all three films from the directors, cast, and crew. A full breakdown of technical specs and exrras for the new TMNT trilogy box sets can be found below.

