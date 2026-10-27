10 Years Ago, Three Future Superheroes Teamed Up In The Spiritual Sequel To A ’90s Favorite

Ten years ago, director Richard Linklater assembled a baseball team with three actors who would become household names in the superhero world. One became Superman, another joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the third is currently rumored to be going into space as Nova. But before saving the world, Tyler Hoechlin, Wyatt Russell, and Glen Powell were college athletes trying to figure out what to do with their last weekend of summer. Everybody Wants Some!! came out in March 2016. Linklater’s spiritual successor to his 1993 classic Dazed and Confused, it boasted an outstanding cast of young actors who would later become much bigger stars.

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Everybody Wants Some!! is set in Texas in the fall of 1980. The movie follows Jake, played by Blake Jenner, an incoming freshman pitcher who moves into a house with his new baseball teammates. With only a few days until classes begin, the guys spend their time going to parties, chasing women, listening to music, and competing with one another over almost everything. There is no big championship game to win or inspirational speeches from coaches. In fact, the movie contains very little baseball. But if the scenes between the games are your favorite part of sports movies, then Everybody Wants Some!! is almost like an entire film made out of them.

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A Baseball League of Super Heroes

Tyler Hoechlin plays the skilled, but aggressive McReynolds. The actor would go on to make his debut as Superman on The CW’s Supergirl later the same year Everybody Wants Some!! released. He would eventually get his own series to lead as the fatherly version of Clark Kent in Superman & Lois, which also featured an early performance from future Obsession star Inde Navarette. Prior to his MCU role as John Walker in Thunderbolts, Wyatt Russell played the laid-back sage of the team, Willoughby. He’d carry a similar vibe in his FX show Lodge 49. The latest potential superhero that starred in Linklater’s film is Glen Powell who played the ladies’ man Finnegan. It is being highly speculated that Glen Powell is circling the role of Richard Rider in Nova for his Chad Powers co-creator Michael Waldron. The remaining cast members have their own heroic roles. Ryan Guzman who plays Roper played the vigilante El Vengador in Heroes Reborn. Blake Jenner appeared on Supergirl as a love interest for Kara, while Austin Amelio played Dwight on The Walking Dead. Jonathan Breck, who played the team’s coach, was the Creeper in Jeepers Creepers.

While there’s not much actual baseball in the movie, Richard Linklater assembled a team of actors with real baseball bonafides. Hoechlin played college baseball for Arizona State and UC Irvine before turning his attention to acting and Teen Wolf. Hoechlin actually turned down Twilight to focus on his baseball career. Fun side note, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane also played Pac-10 baseball and tried to go pro, turning to comics after he couldn’t get picked up anywhere. Ryan Guzman also played college ball while Juston Street, who portrays obnoxiously competitive pitcher Jay Niles, played for the Oakland Athletics’ organization in the minor leagues. Wyatt Russell was a professional hockey player before acting, but his family has some serious baseball credentials. His father, Kurt Russell, played minor-league baseball before joining the Portland Mavericks. The independent team owned by Kurt’s father, Bing Russell, was the subject of the Netflix documentary The Battered Bastards of Baseball.

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The Best Sports Movie That Barely Has Any Sports

The movie may be about a college baseball team, but there’s only one actual baseball sequence in the entire movie. Taking place in the fall, months before the season begins, the closest we get to a game is a team practice where Niles tries to intimidate his teammates from the mound, only for Hoechlin’s McReynolds to knock a home run off of him. Hoechlin also performs an impressive stunt where he splits a baseball in half with an axe, which he actually did. The movie is loosely autobiographical. Linklater drew from his own experiences playing college baseball, buit rather than tell a traditional sports story, he makes an honest, if slightly thin, depiction of the energy that surrounds college athletes in their downtime. Which is to say, there are a lot of party scenes. It’s the baseball equivalent of Varsity Blues without the pressure of winning the big game.

Everybody Wants Some!! is also the perfect companion to Linklater’s Dazed and Confused. That former follows a group of teenagers on the last day of school in 1976, while the latter picks up with a new generation of college kids enjoying their final weekend of summer in 1980. In Dazed, Randall “Pink” Floyd, played by Jason London, is a football player trying to determine if he’s going to play his senior year. Everybody Wants Some!! continues that conversation with the audience, just through the lens of America’s favorite pastime. The movie is a light, fun examination of unchecked youth, but its heart is in the comraderie of the actors. And that chemistry was created on a ball diamond thanks to the film’s director.

Linklater assembled his cast for a baseball training camp three weeks before filming. The cast lived together, trained together, and had regular baseball practices. Linklater didn’t need to get the cast in shape for a tournament, but he knew that by the time he started shooting, they were no longer a cast of actors but a team. Ten years later, it’s fun to recognize Superman, U.S. Agent, and a potential future Nova among the players, but the real appeal is watching these guys at a point in their lives when the future is still wide open. There’s no championship to win or world to save. They’ve just got a few days before classes start, and they’re doing alright, alright, alright.