49 Years Ago, An Iconic Movie Changed Hollywood Forever (And It’s Still Almost Impossible to Understand)

Almost 50 years ago, one iconic cult movie not only changed Hollywood history but also helped birth the concept of the “Midnight movie” in the messiest way imaginable. A lot of iconic directors have inauspicious career beginnings. Before he created the Avatar franchise and directed Titanic, James Cameron made his feature film debut with 1982’s risible monster movie Piranha II: The Spawning. This creature feature was so terrible that Cameron went on to disown the movie in the years that followed.

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Similarly, future Gremlins and Small Soldiers director Joe Dante made his own debut not with 1978’s Piranha, as many viewers assume, but rather with a 7-hour mashup of trailers, commercials, and movie clips dubbed “The Movie Orgy.” However, as far as bizarre movie debuts for future famous directors go, they don’t get much weirder or more notable than David Lynch’s 1977 movie Eraserhead. A black and white nightmare, Eraserhead follows Jack Nance’s perpetually disturbed Henry as he attempts to raise his terrifying, deformed baby in a bizarre post-industrial wasteland.

1977’s Eraserhead Is Still David Lynch’s Weirdest Movie Ever

There were plenty of so-called “Midnight movies” (a term for low-budget, often alternative movies that were shown at late-night screenings for a crowd who appreciated surreal, camp, or otherwise esoteric fare) before Eraserhead. However, David Lynch’s utterly bizarre Eraserhead remains the archetypal example of this phenomenon, as well as the movie that put the director on his path toward Hollywood stardom. Future critically acclaimed movies like Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Lost Highway brought Lynch further critical adoration, but Eraserhead remains his most challenging, mind-warping, and outright trippy movie.

Although Lynch found mainstream acclaim with the endlessly influential TV series Twin Peaks, Eraserhead was something much odder than that offbeat murder mystery. The movie takes place in a post-industrial wasteland that might be the future, a dream, or another planet, depending on the viewer’s interpretation. The audience never learns why Henry’s baby is so terrifying, nor is the singing woman who lives in his radiator ever explained.

David Lynch’s Movie Debut Was A Fair Warning For His Entire Incredible Career

In the decades that followed the release of Eraserhead, countless directors have attempted to ape the movie’s confronting surrealism. However, few have succeeded in recapturing Lynch’s unique blend of psychological horror, immersive visuals, and surprisingly funny moments of deadpan black comedy. Later Lynch projects like Twin Peaks offer viewers more relatable characters and moments of recognizable humanity, but Eraserhead is more than just a shocking, hard-to-watch head trip. With his debut, Lynch set up many of the thematic preoccupations that came to define the rest of his impressive screen career.

By turning Henry’s baby into a uniquely horrifying puppet, Lynch managed to make viewers empathise with a father who seriously considers killing his own child. By building a grim, bleak wasteland, Lynch used Eraserhead’s setting as a nightmarish reflection of America’s real-life cities and suburbs. Throughout Eraserhead, the late, great David Lynch made familiar, comfortable themes like family and home into something alien, derelict, and deeply disquieting, and revisiting this idea would go on to shape many of the director’s best TV shows and movies in the years that followed.