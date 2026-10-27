After Batman, Christian Bale’s Second Attempt at a Hollywood Franchise Totally Backfired… And It Wasn’t His Fault

There weren’t many actors who were hotter going into 2009 than Christian Bale, fresh off the billion-dollar success that was The Dark Knight. He was the defining Batman of the era and it felt like anything he was slated to do was bound to be a big deal, especially once he joined another action franchise. He didn’t wait too long to do so, taking on the lead role in one of the most iconic sci-fi action film series of all time less than one year after The Dark Knight hit theaters. Unfortunately, Terminator Salvation did not end up being a hit on any level.

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At the time, it felt like the Terminator franchise still had some legs. The first two installments remain iconic staples and while the third entry from 2003 was a disappointment, it wasn’t bad enough to kill the series. A new film in 2009 with Christian Bale in the lead role and several other notable actors involved sounded exciting, especially after they dropped a pretty impressive trailer. The film’s struggles weren’t totally on Bale’s shoulders, as several things went wrong to cause what ended up being the beginning of the end for the Terminator franchise, which has never really recovered.

Terminator Salvation Was A Surprising Failure

On paper, it felt like Terminator Salvation was going to be a surefire hit. Christian Bale was a big deal, his co-star Sam Worthington was slated to appear in the much-hyped Avatar at the end of the year, the franchise was a proven success, and the trailer was intriguing. Add in a strong supporting cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Anton Yelchin, Common, and Moon Bloodgood, and this should’ve worked. Yet when it was time for reviews to come out, they weren’t good, and it hurt interest in the film.

Terminator Salvation sits at a meager 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the audience score of 53% is lackluster. While plenty of people still went to see it on the big screen, to the tune of around $370 million at the worldwide box office, a lot of folks were turned away by the poor word of mouth. That box office number is also disappointing when you factor in the budget of $200 million. Though it had a lot going for it, Terminator Salvation flopped in all the ways that mattered, resulting in the franchise needing a reboot in 2015.

The Problems With Terminator Salvation Were Beyond Christian Bale’s Control

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Although it’s easy to lay the blame for this franchise flop at the feet of Christian Bale, there were plenty of problems with the film. For starters, it was designed as the first installment of a trilogy. Though it’s understandable for the franchise to want to try that, it meant that the story felt like a lot of setup and not enough payoff, which was both frustrating and unsatisfying. Terminator Salvation felt like a missed opportunity.

A bigger issue is that the two main characters also never felt all that fleshed out. Christian Bale’s John Connor came across as a generic military man without many layers to him, which is a problem with the screenplay. Sam Worthington’s Marcus had many possibilities as he was ultimately revealed to be a cyborg, yet the script doesn’t do enough of interest with the concept, which feels like a letdown. Maybe these things were slated for the potential sequels, but without enough focus in Terminator Salvation, those sequels never got made.

A common trend in Terminator projects is that the titular machines typically get more imposing and become harder to kill. Terminator Salvation came up with some great looking variations for the heroes to take on, yet they were never as threatening as previous installments. It’s fun to have one that looks like a motorcycle, but they’re all taken out without much of a struggle, which removes the tension from their scenes. The film also lacks a memorable villain. Everyone remembers the original Terminator and the T-1000 from the sequel, yet the follow-ups never came close to matching that, including Terminator Salvation.

Christian Bale Was Originally Meant To Play A Different Character

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The director of Terminator Salvation, McG, was excited to have Christian Bale in the cast. He called him the most credible action star in the world, yet he didn’t initially want him to play John Connor. In fact, Bale even rejected the offer a few times but eventually signed on after agreeing to a project driven by the characters and not by special effects. McG visualized Bale in the role of Marcus, but apparently Bale really wanted to portray John. Even Bale has admitted that he can’t really remember why he wanted that, but it’s what ended up happening.

That caused some hiccups as it expanded John’s role in the film and led to some intense rewrites. Reports say that Bale spent several hours each day working on the movie with McG and Worthington. McG even claimed that Bale once punched a Terminator prop out of frustration and broke his hand. Whatever happened during production, the end result was a disappointing film.

Movie Year Rotten Tomatoes Score Audience Score The Terminator 1984 90% 89% Terminator 2: Judgment Day 1991 90% 95% Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 2003 70% 46% Terminator Salvation 2009 33% 53% Terminator Genisys 2015 26% 52% Terminator: Dark Fate 2019 70% 82%

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