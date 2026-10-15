Chadwick Boseman’s Overlooked Crime Thriller Is Quietly One of His Best (& It Has An MCU Connection)

The career of Chadwick Boseman is one that people will remember for years and decades to come. He was one of the most charismatic and impressive actors of his time, with his most famous role coming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa. As the face of the cultural phenomenon that was Black Panther, Boseman’s legacy is guaranteed to go down as iconic. That’s not even to mention his roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, 42, Get On Up, and Draft Day. His tragic passing in 2020 hit the world hard, as a special performer and human being was lost way too soon.

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Chadwick Boseman’s final few films before his passing show just how much the actor still had to offer. He landed an Academy Award nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and was fantastic in Da 5 Bloods. Those tremendous films both went straight to Netflix, so Boseman’s last theatrically released project came a year prior with 2019’s 21 Bridges. The movie deserved much more attention and appreciation, as it showcases just how talented Boseman is. The underrated film also marked another collaboration between Chadwick Boseman and two people who were a big part of his incredible journey in the MCU.

21 Bridges Deserves To Be Remembered Better

The premise of 21 Bridges feels like something pulled out of the ’90s, and we mean that in a good way. The film centers on an NYPD detective who closes down the titular 21 bridges that allow travel out of Manhattan so he can track down two criminals who are suspected of killing police officers. Chadwick Boseman stars in the lead role as Detective Andre Davis and delivers one of his many stellar performances. You completely believe in the character and we wish we got more of Boseman in similar roles.

21 Bridges had a lot going for it outside of Boseman’s star power and acting skills. The cast is pretty incredible, with names like Sienna Miller, Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and more. Despite the intriguing premise and fantastic list of actors, 21 Bridges was mostly ignored when it arrived in theaters. On a budget of around $33 million, the film only grossed just shy of $50 million, meaning it was something of a flop. That’s incredibly disappointing because of how good the film actually is.

21 Bridges plays out like a throwback to action flicks of the past, which is comforting for a lot of viewers. The film might not hit you with a ton of surprises, but it’s a gripping story with a solid amount of action. Reviews from critics were somewhat mixed, with the movie only sitting at 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is much higher at 91%, showing just how much the general public liked it once they gave it a chance.

21 Bridges Pairs Chadwick Boseman With Other MCU Legends

2019 was a huge year for Chadwick Boseman’s career. On top of the underrated gem that is 21 Bridges, he was part of the biggest release of the decade, Avengers: Endgame. That film was directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe. Something that a lot of people might not realize is that 21 Bridges brought Boseman back together with the Russo Brothers, who were producers on the film. That’s an important detail because the Russos played a big part in Boseman’s history in the MCU.

Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, which was directed by the Russo Brothers. That means that his introduction to the franchise was handled by the two filmmakers who went on to direct him again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While T’Challa and Boseman’s legacy will always be closely associated with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Boseman worked with the Russos even more and had his best arc in one of their films (Captain America: Civil War).

In an interview conducted soon after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, the Russo Brothers discussed their relationship with him. They praised his dedication to every character he portrayed, including how they leaned on him to really get T’Challa right in Captain America: Civil War. They also spoke about his integrity and his strength, which they saw throughout the making of Avengers: Endgame and 21 Bridges.

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21 Bridges holds a lot of weight for the Russo Brothers in hindsight. The directors are incredible within the MCU and some of their early work on shows like Community and Happy Endings were critically acclaimed. However, some of their projects since have missed the mark. For example, Netflix originals The Gray Man and The Electric State were disappointing and received poor reviews. 21 Bridges gets to go down as one of the most underrated and best movies in the careers of both Chadwick Boseman and the Russo Brothers.

Have you seen 21 Bridges? If so, let us know what you thought about it in the comments!