Disney Changed Christmas Forever With A Movie Pun That Has Ruined Holiday Spelling for Three Decades

Classic Christmas movies are a staple of the holidays for many families, and some of the most iconic ones came from Disney. Films like The Nightmare Before Christmas came out of the studio, while Disney has gone on to acquire beloved classics like Home Alone and the ever-debated Die Hard.

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However, the Disney Christmas movie that has had the greatest impact hit theaters 32 years ago, and it has persisted to this very day. It launched one of the biggest Christmas media franchises, and it simultaneously caused confusion surrounding one of the most beloved Christmas figures: Santa Claus.

The Santa Clause Hit Theaters 32 Years Ago & Started A Franchise

Tim Allen was one of the biggest actors of the 1990s. His starring role in the TV series Home Improvement made him an icon, causing him to want to make the jump to movies. Luckily, Disney believed that they had a script that would be a perfect vehicle for the actor. After Bill Murray and Chevy Chase turned the role down, Allen was cast as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause, which hit theaters on November 11, 1994. The film follows Scott, a divorced father who accidentally gets Santa Claus killed while spending Christmas with his young son. Scott puts on the deceased man’s Santa suit, subjecting him to a legal clause that requires him to take up the role of Santa.

The Santa Clause was a hit, with it making $190.5 million against a $22 million budget. The film was also received positively by critics, with it currently holding 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was a breath of fresh air for Christmas movies, with its high concept doing something entirely new with the genre. It is also incredibly funny and appeals to all ages, with it providing humor, warmth, and the feeling of the holidays. Since its release, The Santa Clause has become a Christmas classic, with many families gathering to watch the film every year.

Due to how big of a success the original film was, Disney decided to turn The Santa Clause into a franchise. In 2002, The Santa Clause 2 hit theaters, with it following Scott as he learns that the titular clause requires him to find a Mrs. Claus. Then, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause was released in 2006, with it following Martin Short’s Jack Frost as he hatches a scheme to become the new Santa and take over the North Pole.

Almost two decades after the release of the third film, The Santa Clause returned. A was released on the streaming platform in 2022, in which Scott Calvin decides to go on the hunt for a replacement so that he can retire. Then, a second season was released in 2023, in which Scott decides to train his son, Cal, to be the next Santa.

The Santa Clause is a timeless Christmas franchise that has something to love for everyone. While the various projects do have ups and downs, the original film has deservedly become iconic, with it entering the Christmas movie Hall of Fame alongside films like It’s A Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Elf, and more.

The Tim Allen Christmas Movie Has Confused A Generation Of Kids

The Santa Clause has had a massive cultural impact in the years since its release, but its biggest impact isn’t a good one. The film’s title is a clear pun, with it combining Santa Claus’ full name with the clause that requires Scott to take over the North Pole. However, due to the film’s popularity, many children who grew up with The Santa Clause wrongfully believe that Santa’s last name is spelled “Clause.”

As someone who grew up with the films, this is something that I personally believed, and so did many of my friends. As time has gone on, I’ve found more and more people who didn’t know that Claus didn’t have an “e” at the end until much later in life, a problem that presumably didn’t exist before The Santa Clause hit theaters.

The title is a fantastic pun, and it’s hard to imagine a name better for the film than the one it has. However, having a different title would have definitely cleared up a lot of confusion for many young fans of the series, saving viewers some embarrassing moments around Christmastime.

Were you also a victim of The Santa Clause‘s confusing name? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!