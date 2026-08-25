Is This Horror’s Worst Death Scene? Nearly 5 Years Later, The Fan Debate Is Going Viral All Over Again

The horror genre is one of the biggest in Hollywood today, and its cinematic roots run deep. Horror has been part of cinema since it began with silent films of the 1920s, such as Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. As horror reached its slasher-killer phase in the 1980s and 1990s, there was a level of camp that started to get added into all the carnage, and kills started to be as much part of the “fun” of horror as the thrills were.

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Since the ’80s, horror fans have routinely debated and ranked the best, worst, most disturbing, grossest, or outrageous kills in horror films. However, the last five years have brought an interesting debate about a scene that is often called “the worst death scene in horror.” Ironically, it’s a scene from one of the most beloved and respected horror franchises ever, which makes it much more egregious. And, five years later, the debate is not only still raging, it’s going viral.

Halloween Kills‘ “Nurse Lady” Death Scene Sparks New ‘Worst Kill Ever’ Debates

Universal Pictures

Director David Gordon Green and Danny McBride pulled off the near-impossible when they rebooted the long-running Halloween franchise in 2018. The film was a true legacy sequel that brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as an elderly and very broken survivalist version of Laurie Strode. When Michael Myers is provoked into another murderous rampage by a true crime podcast about his crimes, Laurie puts all her training and preparation into action to protect her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) from Michael’s wrath. The film was a hit, making $259 million at the box office against a budget of $10 million. Two sequels being greenlit was a no-brainer.

Halloween Kills picks up right where the first film left off: Michael escapes the burning inferno house Laurie tried to trap him in, and hastily pursues Laurie, Karen, and Allyson across town to the hospital. The town of Haddonfield starts to learn of the carnage taking place on that Halloween night, and it sets off a powder keg of civil unrest, as some townspeople mourn, others try to flee and hide in their homes, while others form into a violent mob looking to punish the one responsible.

As the movie progresses, various townspeople encounter Michael and try to stop him, only to fail miserably (if not embarrassingly). The worst example is the “Nurse Lady,” aka Vanessa (played by Carmela McNeal), an African-American woman dressed as a sexy nurse, who was seen in the first film heading out to a Halloween party with her husband, Marcus (Michael Smallwood), who was dressed as a doctor. In the second film, Vanessa and Marcus join up with Dr. Loomis’ retired assistant Marion (Nancy Stephens) and Lindsey (Kyle Richards), one of the children who survived Michael’s original rampage in 1978. The group sets out to warn any remaining Halloween partygoers and Trick-or-Treaters to get off the streets for the night. Instead, they run right into Michael Myers, and most of them get brutally dispatched by the killer.

The nurse from Halloween Kills we still talk about you pic.twitter.com/B5nQ4qkitd — 𝚃𝙷𝙺 (@Thehorrorkid) August 23, 2026

Vanessa’s death was certainly one for the books: The sexy nurse attempts to run up on Michael Myers (who is seated inside a car) with a large-caliber pistol. She gets off a few shots (and misses all of them) while moving up to close-range, only to have Michael kick open the car door, knocking the pistol barrel back towards her. Vanessa blows her own face off and goes down in a heap; meanwhile, many fans burst out laughing at the scene, and have never stopped.

Almost 5 years later (Halloween Kills was released on October 15, 2021), fans still have plenty to say about Vanessa. “The dumbest possible death in movie history man”, one fan posted, before adding that it is also “Easily one of the funniest f*cking deaths I’ve seen in a movie”. Another fan confirmed that it was a shared LOL experience for horror fans: “I remember the whole theater screamed damn when she got shot”. Some of the cinephile fans can’t help but point out that the scene is even more ridiculous than it initially appears to be: “I like how he kicks out the door even though it was already opened when she was shooting at him lmao”. Other fans just take it as yet another example of a “so bad, it’s good” moment in a horror flick. “It shouldn’t be in a Halloween movie but it makes me laugh so I like it”.

So is this the worst death ever in horror? You have to decide that for yourself: it’s a genre filled with everything from gnarly to stupid deaths. But for better or worse, this one is certainly iconic.

The Halloween Reboot Trilogy Is A Story of Rapid Decline

Universal Pictures

The Halloween reboot trilogy is a case study on how to give a franchise a new lease on life and then immediately blow it. The highly anticipated sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, were both roasted by critics and saw steep drops at the box office, down to $133 million and $105 million (respectively), while the budgets for each subsequent film jumped by tens of millions.

Halloween Ends is still irking fans as one of the most baffling finale chapters to a trilogy ever, switching the entire focus to a random new protagonist (Corey Cunningham) and dipping into some strange psychological horror tropes that are wedged against an almost comically brutal final rampage by Michael Myers. To this day, few fans understand what Green was going for (an allegory for how one man’s dark cult of personality can infect an entire town, or generation), or care to experience the sequel films ever again.

But if you want to, the Halloween films are available on streaming and digital for rent or purchase.