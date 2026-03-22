Marvel Just Confirmed Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Fixing the Comic’s Biggest Problem

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and it gave us so much to talk about. Spider-Man is back and better than ever, operating entirely on his own for the very first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but he’s going through a whole host of changes, as he’s mutating into a more spider-like creature while having to deal with the Punisher and the Hand. Of course, where Spider-Man is upping his game with brand new powers, Peter Parker is struggling to put his life back together. Nobody remembers who he is, but he wants to fix that.

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Just like how No Way Home took loose inspiration from the infamous “One More Day” storyline, Brand New Day is lifting from that comic’s direct follow-up of the same name. “Brand New Day” obviously isn’t hated nearly as much as “One More Day,” but that’s not to say that it’s looked back on with pure love. The relaunch clearly had major issues that held it back, with one of them being the most prevalent. Thankfully, the trailer alone confirmed that the movie has already sidestepped the comic’s weakest point. Instead of completely shutting out his past, Spider-Man is trying to get back what he lost.

A New Day That Disregards the Days Before

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The “Brand New Day” storyline detailed the aftermath of Peter and MJ’s marriage being sold to and erased by the devil Mephisto. Peter’s history was completely changed to adjust. Instead of marrying MJ, the two had a messy breakup and were no longer on speaking terms. Additionally, Spider-Man was regressed to an earlier period of his career. He was once again selling pictures to the Daily Bugle and living with Aunt May. Harry Osborn was even brought back to life after he died in Spectacular Spider-Man #200. Spider-Man was officially returned to an era very reminiscent of his early college years, being single, young, and free for all kinds of adventures.

Of course, while this reset created the jumping-on point that Marvel wanted, it also drove a wedge between Spider-Man and his longtime fans. This comic threw decades of character development and mythos out the window. The worst part? It ruined people’s trust. The story teased that Peter and MJ might get back together just enough to string fans along without ever intending to restore their relationship. In fact, the comic only acknowledged the old continuity to tease fans or point out how things weren’t like that anymore. “Brand New Day” erased so much about what fans loved about Spider-Man, but the movie won’t have that problem.

A Stolen Past That Spider-Man Wants Back

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Where the comic wanted to remove Spider-Man from his past, Peter wanting to reconnect with MJ is clearly a major theme in the adaptation. A huge chunk of the trailer was focused on Peter thinking about how to reach out to his friends, with their second first meeting being the final scene. Unlike the comics, Peter remembers the life he had before and wants it back more than anything. So, with such a major difference between the comic and the movie, what can we expect the movie to lift from the comic beyond its name?

Actually, I expect the movie to follow the same broad strokes as the comic, but inverted. Both focus on Peter trying to put his life back together after a major shift in his identity. In the comics, this was everyone forgetting Spider-Man’s identity, and in the MCU, who Peter Parker was. Yet, where the comic was all about leaving the past behind, the movie clearly wants to reconnect with it. However, I can also see that the movie might start with Peter wanting his old life back, but have him learn to let go of it. Another major theme is becoming something new. The Hand are notorious for bringing back the dead, so Spider-Man might have to literally and figuratively put his past to rest for good.

Spider-Man might need to learn to live without the people he loved and evolve like he never has before to survive. Still, even if Peter decides that he can’t reconnect with his past as he wants, this would still be a much better journey to that conclusion than the comic had. The comic alienated people because it destroyed so much of Peter’s past cold turkey, but in the MCU, he would at least make that painful decision himself. The choice could be tragic, beautiful, or downright happy, but no matter what, Peter’s past would be addressed, and fans would have closure.

What do you think Spider-Man will face in Brand New Day? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!