Paul Walker’s Overlooked Survival Drama Is Quietly One of His Best (& It’s a Remake Based on a True Story)

Whenever people think of Paul Walker, their minds will undoubtedly go to the Fast and the Furious franchise. The original 2001 movie is what put Paul Walker on the map, he returned for the sequel without co-star Vin Diesel, and when the series truly got going with Fast Five, the actor was front and center. His untimely passing in November 2013 during the filming of Furious 7 led to his emotional goodbye once the movie was released. While the franchise is obviously a huge part of Walker’s career and legacy, it’s worth checking out some of his less famous projects.

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The actor actually appeared in some truly underrated movies that were better than their box office intake or their critical analysis suggested. She’s All That, Varsity Blues, Joy Ride, Into the Blue, and Takers are all Paul Walker movies that are fondly remembered despite not being major hits, either critically or financially. Interestingly, when looking for Walker’s best film, you can search the era between his appearances in Fast and the Furious. During that time, he starred in what might be his best movie, 2006’s Eight Below, which is based on an incredible true story and is a pretty great remake.

Eight Below Is Paul Walker At His Best

Eight Below was something of a change of pace for Paul Walker. He was most famous for action movies like Fast and the Furious and Into the Blue, or smaller horror and thriller projects like Joy Ride and The Skulls. In contrast, Eight Below is a survival drama that tells the story of a guide named Jerry Shepard who has to abandon his base in Antarctica due to a snowstorm, only to learn that the people meant to rescue his sled dogs from it can’t make it. Months later, he embarks on a dangerous mission and risks his life to save them.

Although Eight Below feels like something of a hidden gem today, the film was actually rather successful. On a budget of $40 million, it managed to gross over $120 million, with Paul Walker’s star power playing a big part in those numbers. Beyond its financial success, Eight Below was a hit with critics. The movie currently sits at 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, which ranks pretty high among Walker’s filmography. The only other certified fresh Paul Walker movies with a higher rating on the website outside of the Fast and the Furious franchise are Pleasantville and Flags of Our Fathers, firmly placing Eight Below among his best films.

What makes Eight Below feel like the best work of Paul Walker’s career compared to those other projects is that he’s the lead here, which isn’t the case in those other movies. So much of Eight Below relies on Walker’s performance and screen presence, especially once there are scenes of him and the dogs. That’s a lot for an actor to carry, and the fact that Walker does it so well is a testament to his talent. He’s also great sharing the screen with the film’s strong cast, including Bruce Greenwood, Moon Bloodgood, and Jason Biggs.

How Eight Below Compares To Antarctica

As noted, Eight Below is actually a remake. The original film is 1983’s Nankyoku Monogatari, known in English as Antarctica. Based on the true story of a 1958 scientific expedition to the South Pole, the movie did a great job of showcasing the harrowing weather conditions, as well as the relationship between the scientists and the dogs. Like its remake, Nankyoku Monogatari was a major hit upon release. It even held the box office record for a Japanese movie until 1997’s beloved Princess Mononoke. Critical reception for this film was also strong, making for one of the best survival dramas of its time.

While Nankyoku Monogatari and Eight Below are quite similar, there are some key differences. Taro and Jiro, the famous lead dogs from the expedition, were a big part of the original and not as prominent in the remake. The Japanese movie is also significantly longer and dives a bit deeper into the survival aspects. That includes some of the dogs actually dying, which doesn’t happen in the remake. There were some story changes as well, with the original featuring more dogs in danger and a longer stint in the brutal elements by a handful of months.

Both Nankyoku Monogatari and Eight Below are worth watching, especially if you’re a fan of the survival drama genre. It’s interesting to see how they differ and where they’re alike, while also getting a glimpse at a different side of Paul Walker than we typically got on screen.

Is Eight Below your favorite Paul Walker performance? Let us know what your pick is in the comments!