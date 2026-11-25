Fans are incredibly eager to finally see Avengers: Doomsday, but Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his return to set wasn’t initially smooth sailing. The trailers for Doomsday have made it clear that Thor is going to be a major part of the fight against Doctor Doom. In fact, the earliest trailers were making it seem as though Thor was the one leading the charge, trying to get the team together and prepared for the massive battle ahead. Even in the final trailer for Doomsday, in fact, it’s Thor who has the line about not knowing half of the heroes involved, which still positions him as a leader for the film (which makes sense given that he is one of the few living original Avengers, and we know the Hulk has been taken by Doom).

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Yet, Hemsworth recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, sharing a bit of behind-the-scenes insight into this return to the screen, and although there’s no doubt that it was an exciting time for the MCU cast members to come back together and work on what will surely be yet another massive blockbuster, Hemsworth has shared something that initially made him a bit uncomfortable—and it’s completely relatable. Check out his exact comments from the recent interview below.

The Nature of Chris Hemsworth’s Role (and Others’ Roles) Has Changed

Speaking about the return to a Marvel set and what it was like working on Doomsday, Hemsworth shared, “Being on set and now feeling like one of the elder statesmen, or one of the elders, was oddly uncomfortable at first…Then I was having that conversation [with] Chris Evans and the Russos. What it led to is, well, no, we are experienced. We started this journey over a decade ago.” This reaction from Hemsworth is completely understandable. As strange as it might feel for audiences to watch the original MCU stars get older and, in several cases, move on, it has to be even stranger for the original cast members to now be taking on different roles and seeing new cast members come in, especially because the original Avengers were so young at the time and were without question the focus of the franchise.

At the same time, though, this is exactly what MCU fans have been looking for. There is deep nostalgia within the fanbase when it comes to the original members of the cast, and many fans were very sad to see some of them go following Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (although stars like Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. have nevertheless found their way back). Yet, at some point, the MCU does have to move forward in order to be successful long-term, and with the hints about the Young Avengers and other myriad introductions, it seems like that is the path that the franchise is on. Hemsworth is also right, however, about this now meaning that he and his co-stars are just more experienced—and fans are going to be ecstatic to see them again all the same.

How do you think the MCU should approach a new era of stars and characters? Share your thoughts down below.