Kevin Feige is denying a massive rumor about Ghost Rider, but in spite of these most recent comments, it still feels like this one will turn out to be true. Although attention is currently on Avengers: Doomsday—and even Avengers: Secret Wars after that—there is so much , one of the biggest projects of which is Ghost Rider. It was announced during the Marvel Studios panel during San Diego Comic Con 2026 that Ryan Gosling would finally be getting his wish and will be stepping into the titular role of Ghost Rider for the MCU, with Shawn Levy set to direct. This, interestingly, means a repeat of the director and star duo’s time together on Star Wars: Starfighter, but it’s seeming as though Ghost Rider is garnering even more excitement than that movie.

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At present, though, there is still so much we don’t know about the MCU’s Ghost Rider plans, including the plot of the movie and what other characters (heroes, villains, and otherwise) might be making an appearance. While those details are likely to be kept under wraps for quite some time, the rumor mill has been hard at work, and one of the most prominent rumors about the movie thus far has been that it will feature Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie as the primary villain. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige is denying that this casting rumor is accurate. Check out his exact comments below.

Kevin Feige Is Calling Out This Ghost Rider Rumor

Known for the steamy romance Heated Rivalry, some may have been surprised by the rumor that Storrie would be joining Ghost Rider as a villain, but this casting actually makes sense; he would undoubtedly be great in such a role. Yet, Feige is coming out and shutting it down. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, “That’s a rumor. Not a very creative rumor, either…What’s a popular show? Maybe they’re talking to Marvel! But I won’t say anything other than that and other than when there are great people around, it’d be fun to talk with them.”

It’s possible, of course, that Feige is telling the truth, although as far as denials go, this one isn’t exactly the strongest or the most convincing. And, adding to that, Marvel executives and stars have been known to stretch the truth when it comes to rumors such as these. Just look at Chris Evans’ years of insistence that he was retired from his role as Steve Rogers in the MCU only to be returning in a major way in Avengers: Doomsday (with the final trailer for Doomsday suggesting that he will be a central figure). For that reason, it feels very possible that Feige is not being entirely honest and Storrie will indeed be joining the MCU. As always, only time will tell.

Would you want to see Connor Storrie as an MCU villain? Let us know (and why) in the comments down below.