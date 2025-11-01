Scream 7 Trailer Raises Major Question About How the Franchise is Handling Two Pivotal Legacy Characters

After the passing of the legendary Wes Craven, the Scream franchise entered a lengthy theatrical hiatus that left fans wondering if Ghostface would ever return to the big screen. That silence was broken in 2022 when SCREAM revitalized the iconic slasher series for a new generation. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the film was a critical and commercial success that skillfully balanced legacy and novelty. It brought back beloved original survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) while introducing a compelling new group of heroes. This new generation, eventually dubbed the “Core Four,” consisted of sisters Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), and twins Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The success of the revival was no accident, as 2023’s Scream VI continued the franchise’s hot streak with even greater box office returns and positive fan reception. Although the film was marked by behind-the-scenes drama when Campbell declined to return as Sidney Prescott over salary disputes, the new generation proved they could sustain the series on their own. Unsurprisingly, Scream 7 was quickly greenlit, but its production has been plagued by multiple controversies that led to a complete creative overhaul and the sidelining of its new stars. Now, the first trailer for Scream 7 teases that even more key characters from the new era might be unceremoniously written off.

Scream 7 Is Writing Off Two “Core Four” Members

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The production of Scream 7 descended into chaos in late 2023. The first major blow came when Barrera, who played the new series lead Sam Carpenter, was fired from the project due to social media posts that the film’s production company deemed controversial. After, it was reported that Ortega, whose portrayal of Tara Carpenter had become a fan favorite, would also not be returning, citing scheduling conflicts with her work on the Netflix series Wednesday. Since then, Ortega has made it clear she decided to distance herself from the movie after Barrera’s firing. The turmoil culminated in the departure of director Christopher Landon, who stated that the project he signed on for “turned into a nightmare.”

In response to this creative implosion, the studio reverted to a familiar formula, bringing original Scream writer Kevin Williamson on to direct and securing the return of Campbell. This dramatic overhaul means Scream 7 already has the unenviable task of justifying the absence of the franchise’s two biggest new stars. The revival films were built around the Carpenter sisters’ dynamic, and their abrupt departure leaves a narrative void that will be difficult to fill. However, the problems for the new generation may not end there. Based on the initial marketing, the film appears to be not only moving on from Sam and Tara but also potentially sidelining the remaining members of the “Core Four.”

Will Mindy and Chad Die in Scream 7?

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The first trailer for Scream 7 makes its new focus explicitly clear. The footage is built around the triumphant return of Sidney Prescott, confirming that the new movie will revolve around the original final girl. A mysterious new Ghostface is targeting Sidney and her family, including her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), creating what appears to be the most personal and high-stakes battle of her life. This narrative shift firmly re-centers the franchise on its legacy hero. But in doing so, it raises a critical question: what role is left for the surviving twins, Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin?

Their presence in the trailer is notably minimal. The few scenes featuring Mindy and Chad show them once again in Ghostface’s deadly path, but their limited screen time suggests they are no longer primary characters. This could mean that their appearances might be little more than extended cameos designed to tie up loose ends from the previous films. Plus, since their only scenes appear to involve direct confrontations with the killer, Scream 7 could be planning to kill them off early to establish the new Ghostface as a credible threat and clear the deck for a story focused solely on Sidney.

That decision would be a massive mistake, effectively discarding the entire “Core Four” dynamic that made the revival films so successful. Killing Mindy and Chad could be the easier path to justify the absence of Tara and Sam, but it would waste the character development and emotional investment audiences have in the new generation. This move would revert the franchise to its pre-revival status, undoing the progress of the last two films. Hopefully, we are wrong, and future trailers can undo the unpleasant allusions of the first.

Scream 7 is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

How you you feel if Scream 7 killed off the remaining “Core Four” members? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!