Street Fighter’s Forgotten Movie From 2014 May Still Be the Most Accurate Adaptation Ever

There was a time when gamers wanted to see their favorite games brought to the big screen. Some franchises became so huge in pop culture that people couldn’t understand why Hollywood hadn’t turned them into movies yet. Street Fighter was one of them. Ryu and Ken deserved better than another movie that treated the games like a collection of colorful costumes rather than a world worth bringing to life.vThen something interesting happened in 2014. A Street Fighter project appeared online, and it wasn’t backed by a major Hollywood studio. It was a web series made by people who clearly cared about these characters and wanted to do them justice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The funny thing is, many fans probably missed it when it first came out. Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist wasn’t playing in theaters, and its cast wasn’t showing up on movie posters everywhere. It started on YouTube, where it slowly built an audience. For fans who remember discovering great fan films online, it felt like finding something special. The series later became a movie, and to this day, it might be the live-action Street Fighter adaptation fans had been waiting for.

Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist Gave Fans the Ryu and Ken Story They Wanted

There was a time when gamers wanted to see their favorite games brought to the big screen. Some franchises became so huge in pop culture that people couldn’t understand why Hollywood hadn’t turned them into movies yet. Street Fighter was one of them. Ryu and Ken deserved better than another movie that treated the games like a collection of colorful costumes rather than a world worth bringing to life.vThen something interesting happened in 2014. A Street Fighter project appeared online, and it wasn’t backed by a major Hollywood studio. It was a web series made by people who clearly cared about these characters and wanted to do them justice.

Every SF fan should know that Street Fighter has an amazing anime legacy. The original movie is still the best to this day, but the follow-up series can hold their own. And if you’ve played the Alpha series, this live-action movie feels inspired by it. Check out this trailer if you haven’t already.

Play video

The funny thing is, many fans probably missed it when it first came out. Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist wasn’t playing in theaters, and its cast wasn’t showing up on movie posters everywhere. It started on YouTube, where it slowly built an audience. For fans who remember discovering great fan films online, it felt like finding something special. The series later became a movie, and to this day, it might be the live-action Street Fighter adaptation fans had been waiting for.

Why Assassin’s Fist Still Deserves More Love From Street Fighter Fans

What makes the series interesting is how it grew from a fan-driven project into something officially backed by Capcom. Ansah and Howard weren’t trying to cram every character from the games into one story. The story was about Ryu, Ken, and their master Gouken. It also explored the darker history surrounding their Anatsuken martial arts style. And while longtime fans will appreciate the game’s references, newcomers can follow the story without needing to memorize decades of Street Fighter lore.

The original web series was later reworked into a television version and a feature-length movie. The movie edition gave viewers another way to experience the story, but the project’s online beginnings are part of what makes it special. This wasn’t a blockbuster that happened to have a game attached to it. It was a project that grew out of a genuine love for the material, and fans responded to that difference. Is Assassin’s Fist perfect? No. But it understood Ryu and Ken in a way that earlier live-action efforts often struggled to manage. More than a decade later, that’s still worth celebrating. Sometimes the best way to bring a video game to life is to stop worrying about making it bigger and start paying attention to what made people love it in the first place. And if Hollywood is still taking notes, somebody should probably pass them a controller.

If you’re a huge Street Fighter fan, let us know your thoughts about this live-action adaptation. And what do you think about the new Street Fighter movie?