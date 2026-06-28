Supergirl’s Only Real Cameo Actually Brings a The Boys Favorite Into the DCU

When it comes to superhero movies, there are certain things that audiences have more or less come to expect. One of them is the post-credits scene and another is the cameo. Most contemporary superhero movies have a surprise appearance of some sort tucked into it, be it a creator who cleverly appears for a brief moment or a major star who sneaks in a performance, sometimes obscured by costume or makeup. They’re fun little easter eggs for fans and with Supergirl now in theaters, we now know not only how the film handles the post-credit scene situation but what cameos the latest DCU film has as well—though, in this case there’s really only one, but it’s a good one that brings in someone from The Boys.

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Warning: Spoilers for Supergirl beyond this point.

The cameo in Supergirl, it turns out, is not one you have to watch for but one you have to listen for. In the movie, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) and Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) end up taking a space bus across the universe as part of their pursuit of Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts). Now, every bus needs a driver, even space buses and that’s where the cameo comes in. The voice of the small alien operating the bus? That belongs to none other than Seth Rogen. It’s a fun cameo and a little bit of an unexpected one and it’s probably the closest thing we’re ever going to get to a DC/The Boys crossover on screen.

Rogen’s Supergirl Cameo Is Also a Pam & Tommy Reunion

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For those who may not be up on The Boys, Rogen actually appears as a fictional version of himself in Prime Video’s The Boys. Specifically, he portrays an actor who stars in the series’ Vought Cinematic Universe film Black Noir: Insurrection and makes various appearances over the run of the series before ultimately being killed off in the final season in the episode “One Shots”. Rogen was also an executive producer on the series.

Beyond Rogen’s alien cameo in Supergirl bringing a little bit of The Boys to DC in a sense, however, is that the cameo is also a Pam & Tommy as well as a Dumb Money reunion. Rogen previously worked with Supergirl director Craig Gillespie on Hulu’s 2022 drama Pam & Tommy and again on the 2023 film Dumb Money about the Game Stop short squeeze of January 2021. Interestingly, Supergirl also isn’t the only movie in theaters right now that Rogen is in. The actor is one of the stars of Olivia Wilde’s new comedy The Invitation which opens in theaters on June 26th. Rogen stars in that film alongside Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

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