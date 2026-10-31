The Horror Movie Answer to The Goonies Is Still an Underrated ’80s Classic, With Some Wild Lore

The 1980’s saw a rise in the popularity of coming-of-age movies, modernizing them from the sanitized musicals from the 1960’s that lacked any sort of realism or biting social commentary. In the span of a few years, we had The Breakfast Club, The Goonies, Stand by Me, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and many more. They offered something for every kind of teen going through the woes of puberty and was trying to find their tribe. But what about the weird nerdy kids who read horror magazines and comic books? For those kids, they had The Monster Squad.

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Fred Dekker and Shane Black’s 1987 homage to classic horror movies resurrected Dracula along with a handful of other monstrous icons, whose plans for world domination are met by a group of kids who would have fit in great with the Losers from It. The Monster Squad never took itself too seriously, supplementing the scares with plenty of laughs. How many other movies have you seen a vampire overlord tossing sticks of dynamites at private property? The answer is this overlooked (and very campy) monster mash, which has many fascinating stories about how this movie filled with growling beasts and the undead was brought to life.

The Monster Squad Had Breakthrough Special Effects & Prosthetics

Universal closed the coffin on their horror B-movies in 1956, concluding with The Creature Walks Among Us. 30 years later, these icons were about to be brought back from the dead, and Dekker knew they had to look much for fearsome for their 1980’s relaunch. Fresh off their work on James Cameron’s Aliens and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, Stan Winston and his creative team jumped at the chance to be a part of The Monster Squad, revitalizing the monsters that had inspired many of their employees to get into the SFX business in the first place.

Winston’s main issue as he designed this monstrous menagerie was making the characters look very different from the Universal counterparts to avoid any potential lawsuits, but that also gave the team freedom to add their personalities into the work. Tom Woodruff Jr. sculpted the prosthetic for Frankenstein’s monster, later doubling as the person under the Gillman costume during the movie, both of which paid tribute to the originals but clearly had a vibe unto themselves. One of their biggest technological advancements Winston’s team made during the production was with their puppets and animatronics. The Monster Squad pioneered a sophisticated cable controller to manipulate the fingers on a reanimated skeleton, reducing the job for what normally could have been a different person handling each digit down to a single person controlling the entire puppet. These improvements would be used in countless movies to follow, leaving behind a surprisingly technical legacy thanks to this unusual B-movie homage.

Liam Neeson Could Have Been Monster Squad’s Dracula

Most of The Monster Squad’s adult cast was obscured behind masks and prosthetics, so it could have been anybody playing the Wolfman or the Mummy and it wouldn’t have mattered much. The big one was the leader of the pack, Dracula, and an actor with great charisma was needed – along with somebody who didn’t mind wearing pancake makeup and fake fangs. The part ultimately went to Duncan Regehr, but he wasn’t necessarily the first choice for the role.

The lengthy audition process saw many performers walk through the door, including Liam Neeson. At the time, Neeson was still a working actor going from gig to gig in Hollywood and waiting for his big break. His name didn’t hold much drawing power yet, although he wasn’t far from when his fortune would begin to change. That said, imagining Neeson as Dracula would be very interesting and could have certainly changed the movie in a major way. Regehr treated the role with respect, and Neeson would have surely done the same, but no two actors are the same and the future Qui-Gon Jinn would certainly made some fascinating choices that Regehr might not have.

A Different Horror Movie Shares an Easter Egg with Monster Squad

One year prior to the release of The Monster Squad, Dekker released Night of the Creeps, an homage to the classic horror and sci-fi B-movies that the director grew up with. It combined tropes from these vintage pictures like zombies, mad science and extra-terrestrial beings, and set them in the backdrop of a college fraternity. If anything, Monster Squad was a not-too distant cousin of this film, which becomes even more apparent when you realize there was an Easter Egg that connects them in this spooky pastiche of a film.

During a scene that takes place in a bathroom, graffiti can be seen on the bottom of one of the stalls that reads “Go Monster Squad!” which was also accompanied by other great bits of ’80’s scribbling such as “Stryper Rules.” In 1986, nobody knew what Monster Squad meant, but eagle-eyed viewers who rewatched these movies on VHS years later started to put the pieces together. Adding another layer to link these two cult classics together is they each share a line of dialogue. Both Detective Crenshaw in The Monster Squad and Detective Ray Cameron in Night of the Creeps say “Dead guys do not get up and walk away by themselves.” It feels like a very typical thing a police officer would say in a B-movie, and that might be part of the joke that Dekker is letting us in on. If the two movies were actually connected, it makes you wonder about the possibilities of what a shared horror universe could have looked like from this director.

Did you grow up watching The Monster Squad? Let us know your thoughts on the movie and any other fun facts you know about it in the comments below.