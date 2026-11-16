This Cult Superhero Franchise Will Keep Flopping Unless It Takes Cues From the Actual Comics Again

I have a soft spot for The Crow. There’s something about that strange combination of supernatural horror and old-fashioned revenge that makes the character hard to forget. The original movie also gave us Brandon Lee in a role that still feels impossible to separate from his legacy. But here’s something I’ve never quite understood. Why does Hollywood keep trying to tell the same story? There’s an entire comic book mythology sitting right there, and filmmakers seem determined to pretend it doesn’t exist.

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James O’Barr’s creation has explored some pretty unusual territory over the years. Different characters have taken up the mantle, and the stories have ventured into places that might surprise people who only know the movies. One particular comic even takes the supernatural revenge concept into the final days of World War II. That’s a fascinating direction for a franchise that keeps struggling to find its identity beyond one beloved film. Maybe the problem isn’t The Crow itself. Maybe Hollywood just needs to read a few more comics.

The Crow: Skinning the Wolves Shows How Much Further This Franchise Could Go

Here’s a question. What if the next Crow movie didn’t involve another musician getting murdered alongside his girlfriend? I know that’s practically sacrilege when discussing a franchise built around one of the most recognizable revenge stories in comic book history. But James O’Barr has already explored other possibilities. Take The Crow: Skinning the Wolves. This three-issue miniseries from IDW takes place in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945. O’Barr returned to write the story and worked with artist Jim Terry to bring it to life. That’s quite a departure from the familiar gothic atmosphere of Eric Draven’s world. The setting also gives the supernatural mythology an entirely different kind of weight. O’Barr has discussed the difficulty of approaching such a horrific period without exploiting its history for entertainment. That’s an important consideration when you’re dealing with a story like this. And it’s precisely the sort of creative ambition that could give the movies something genuinely different to explore.

And here’s the trailer for the latest 2024 reboot, and it should be obvious why it was a failure and letdown.

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The comics have never needed to limit themselves to Eric’s particular tragedy. The Crow: Dead Time and The Crow: Flesh and Blood introduced other characters and explored different circumstances. That’s the beauty of the concept—but also the one element that must be done in a such a way that won’t feel too repetitive. The crow represents a supernatural force of vengeance rather than one particular person in black makeup. You can take that idea into another historical period or build an entirely different story around it. Imagine what a filmmaker could do with that freedom. We could get a period horror movie instead of another variation on the same modern revenge thriller. And honestly, wouldn’t that be more interesting? Nobody needs another actor trying to recreate Brandon Lee’s performance. That performance already belongs to the original movie. Let somebody else tell a story that stands on its own.

Why The Crow Has Struggled to Build a Movie Franchise Beyond Brandon Lee

The original The Crow had something that Hollywood can’t manufacture simply by hiring another director and putting an actor in white face paint. Alex Proyas understood the atmosphere of O’Barr’s comic, and Brandon Lee gave Eric Draven a personality that made audiences care about him. The movie had romance, horror, humor, and some terrific action. Lee could look terrifying one minute and flash a mischievous grin the next. That’s a big part of why the character worked. The sequels tried to continue the mythology with new protagonists. The Crow: City of Angels followed in 1996, then The Crow: Salvation arrived in 2000 and The Crow: Wicked Prayer followed in 2005. There was even a television series called The Crow: Stairway to Heaven. So the franchise certainly had opportunities to grow. The problem was that none of those follow-ups established the same lasting connection with audiences. Each tried to capture some of the original’s appeal without giving the property a compelling identity of its own.

Then came the 2024 reboot. Once again Hollywood returned to Eric Draven and his tragic romance. I understand the temptation. The original movie remains beloved, and there’s an obvious audience for another adaptation of O’Barr’s creation. But going back to the same character doesn’t automatically give us a reason to revisit the franchise. I’d much rather see a filmmaker take a chance on something like Skinning the Wolves. Give us a different era and a different protagonist. Let the supernatural mythology do some of the heavy lifting instead of asking audiences to compare every new performance with Lee’s. The original The Crow will always be there for anyone who wants to revisit it. That’s not going to change. But the comics have spent years showing that this world has more stories to tell. Maybe it’s time the movies caught up.