5 Outstanding Emma Stone Performances That Didn’t Win Her an Oscar, Including Her Only Horror Role

Emma Stone is one of the most talented actresses working today, and considering how many incredible performances she has given, it is shocking that she has won so few Oscars. So far, Stone has won two Academy Awards, those being Best Actress for her roles in 2017’s La La Land and 2024’s Poor Things.

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However, Stone has given a ton of Oscar-worthy performances, several of which were even nominated at the Academy Awards. Unfortunately, this list will only cover movie roles, meaning that Stone’s stellar performance in TV shows like 2023’s The Curse won’t be included. Despite this, there are still five performances that she has given in feature films that should’ve won an Oscar.

5) Zombieland

One of Emma Stone’s earliest feature roles was in 2009’s Zombieland, one of the films that helped launch her career. Stone plays Wichita, a con artist who, along with her little sister Little Rock, joins Columbus and Tallahassee on their journey for survival. Along the way, Wichita develops a relationship with Columbus, although the gang is never sure if she’s going to stick around for long.

Stone has become known for appearing in dramas and the odd films of director Yorgos Lanthimos, so it is fun to see her in a comparatively straightforward horror comedy. She is one of the highlights of the film, and it’s completely understandable why audiences latched onto Stone after seeing Zombieland. In the role, Emma Stone manages to be funny, relatable, passionate, and incredibly cool, and while Zombieland definitely isn’t the type of movie to get nominated for an Oscar, she deserved one.

4) Eddington

Ari Aster’s 2025 film Eddington was one of the most divisive films of the year, and now that she has become known for taking big swings, it isn’t surprising that Emma Stone is part of the project. In the film, Stone plays Louise Cross, the wife of Joaquin Phoenix’s Sheriff Joe Cross. Throughout the film, Louise unwillingly becomes tied up in the sheriff’s political feud with Mayor Ted Garcia, while she simultaneously falls down the rabbit hole when she discovers a world-changing conspiracy theory.

Stone masterfully portrays someone who falls into something like QAnon, and she manages to capture the tragic nature of this type of person. Louise is one of the most complex characters in Eddington, and Stone pulls each beat off flawlessly. Her role in the film is one of her weirdest, and in a movie so crowded with characters, storylines, and political commentary, Stone manages to steal every scene that she’s in. This is made even more impressive considering that she’s sharing the screen with actors like Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, and more.

3) Kinds of Kindness

Emma Stone is one of the most versatile actresses currently active in Hollywood, and there is no better representation of that than Yorgos Lanthimos’ criminally underrated 2024 film Kinds of Kindness. Sandwiched between 2023’s Poor Things and 2025’s Bugonia, two of the director and Stone’s most well-known collaborations, Kinds of Kindness has been mostly forgotten. The anthology film consists of three different short films about how love can be twisted, in which Stone plays an over-managed employee, a wife who has returned after going missing at sea, and a cult member who hopes to bring the dead back to life.

In each of Kinds of Kindness‘ segments, Stone plays wildly different characters. However, each one is deserving of an Oscar. Stone plays all parts of the spectrum from abuser to abused, and she is able to be a chameleon, disappearing into each of these distinct characters. It is incredibly disappointing that Stone’s work in the film hasn’t gotten enough appreciation, especially since the most iconic part of the film is a solo dance she pulls off hilariously.

2) Birdman

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2014 masterpiece Birdman is most famous for the fact that the movie is presented as if it were shot entirely in one take. However, there is so much to love beyond that, including the incredible performance by Emma Stone. Here, Stone plays Sam, the daughter of washed-up actor Riggan Thomson. Sam is a recovering addict who Riggan is hoping to redevelop a relationship with, although she is only around him due to the fact that he has given her a job as his assistant.

Birdman is the film that proved that Stone can be a fantastic dramatic actor in prestigious movies. While she was already great, Birdman was the beginning of a new era for Stone, with her moving away from movies like Easy A and The Amazing Spider-Man to films like this. Stone tells us so much about her character with so little screen time, and her performance is so good that Iñárritu decided to end the film with a shot of the actress reacting to something off-camera.

1) Bugonia

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

Emma Stone’s biggest film of 2025 was Bugonia, her fourth collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos after 2018’s The Favourite, 2023’s Poor Things, and 2024’s Kinds of Kindness. Of all these films, however, it is easily her best performance not to win an Oscar. In the film, Stone plays Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a pharmaceutical company who is kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists who believe she is actually an alien sent to Earth to destroy humanity.

Bugonia only works because Stone is able to perfectly toe the line between the film’s two possible resolutions, constantly leaving audience members asking whether or not she is an alien. Bugonia is a sci-fi film, but it is really a bottle movie entirely carried by the performances of its lead actors. The trio of Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Aidan Delbis keeps audiences on the edge of their seats the entire time. Stone’s ability to switch back and forth between a villainous force and a victim we empathize with is mesmerizing, and it’s a shame that she didn’t win when she was nominated for Best Actress.

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