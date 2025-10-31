7 Fox Marvel Characters That the MCU Will Never Get Right

Marvel Studios isn’t playing around any longer. After years of having the movie rights back to Marvel characters once owned by Fox, it’s finally time to bring them all into the fold. Deadpool & Wolverine really gets the party started by exploring the Merc With a Mouth’s place in the multiverse, giving him and his new travelling companion the chance to save everyone and everything before rubbing shoulders with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Marvel’s First Family gets a similar oppurtunity in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which features the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Avengers: Doomsday‘s villain, Doctor Doom, in the mid-credits scene.

Doomsday will be the next project to feature its fair share of former Fox faces. Many of the original X-Men actors are returning for one last ride before the reboot that’s coming in the next couple of years. And everyone should savor the moment because, for some characters, it’s only downhill from here. Here are seven Fox Marvel characters that the MCU will never get right.

7) Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming is one of the actors who will reprise his X-Men role in Doomsday, getting one last crack at Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler. The MCU is sure to build on what X2 does, allowing Nightcrawler to use his unique abilties to take part in exciting action sequences. That’s all well and good, but some of the magic is sure to be gone as the practical makeup makes way for a mostly CGI appearnce. Things probably won’t get any better when Marvel Studios introduces its version of the mutant because, while he might get more screen time, he’s unlikely to have as much depth as the original.

6) Sabretooth

Sabretooth is an interesting case because Tyler Mane’s version appears in Deadpool & Wolverine and has a quick battle with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. However, that’s not the best version of the character; Liev Schreiber’s is. Despite only appearing in one movie, the second version of Sabretooth brings an interesting dynamic to the franchise, having an emotional connection to Wolverine that ups the stakes. The MCU will have a difficult time creating a rivalry as good as the one in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, even if it makes a much better product.

5) Mystique

Shapeshifting can be a gimmicky ability, acting as a way to confuse the characters but not much else. Mystique bucks that trend by being a formiddable force in the original X-Men trilogy. At one point, she handles most of the X-Men on her own before Wolverine sniffs her out. Mystique probably isn’t going to have the same luck when she returns in Doomsday, as she’ll up against one of the strongest beings in the multiverse. All the weight will be on the shoulders of the reboot, which is going to struggle to make Mystique feel half as important as she does in Fox’s movies.

4) Magneto

The X-Men’s greatest villain, Magneto, is one of the luckier Marvel characters, as he not only one but two great live-action adaptations. Both Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender bring extra depth to a character that already has it in spades. After McKellen returns for what’s likely the final time, it’s not going to be easy to hit a home run for a third time, especially since Magneto’s origins have been covered multiple times. The smart choice would be for the MCU to find a new role for Magneto, but that’s wishful thinking.

3) Professor X

Magneto’s best friend and biggest rival, Charles Xavier, follows in his footsteps, with the powerful telepath having two great iterations under his belt. Unfortuantely, the comparisons stop there becasue the version of the character that appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it might be proof that the MCU isn’t ready to handle a character with his power level. Doomsday could change the narrative, but there’s no gurrantee with all the mouths it has to feed.

2) Rogue

After finishing the X-Men movies, Rogue isn’t one of the names that stand out. She’s in the background for all the big moments outside of the climax of the first movie and even leaves her friends behind. However, the Rogue Cut of X-Men: Days of Future Past changes everything, bring depth to a character that desperatly needs it. While the MCU might make Rogue stronger than her Fox counterpart, there’s no gurrantee it makes her nearly as interesting.

1) Quicksilver

Yes, the MCU already has a version of Quicksilver. It’s not the mutant version, though, so there’s a chance that Marvel Studios goes back to the well and brings back the speedster before it’s all said and done. That would be a mistake because Evan Peters’ take runs laps around Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s. There’s a reason why so many people were excited at the prospect of Peters reprising his role in WandaVision. The MCU didn’t take that chance when it had it, so it’s time to toss up the white flag.

