3 Marvel Characters That the Movies Perfectly Nailed the First Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly expanding, with each new year adding new characters into the fold. Or should we say, back into the fold? While some of these heroes have never been seen on the big screen before, just as many have already held down their own film franchises. It’s safe to say that for at least a few of these heroes, they nailed it the first time around. No, we’re not talking about the first time Ryan Reynolds played Deadpool. These heroes just had the perfect cast and compelling stories to let them shine, even though they lived outside of the MCU.

In all three cases, the MCU has new versions – either already well established or on the way (and yes, there WILL be a new Wolverine, whether you like it or not) – but that doesn’t take away from how great the pioneers were. And when you get it so right the first time, it’s hard not to be extra impressed.

3) Spider-Man

Pretty much everyone out there will have a favorite Spider-Man out of the three modern incarnations, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Each of these three actors brought something new and important to the table. Tom Holland is a great young Peter Parker, providing a hero ripe for character development. Andrew Garfield offered an emotionally vulnerable hero. And then there’s Tobey Maguire, whom many fans believe is still the best Spider-Man to this day.

In many ways, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man felt the closest to the comic book version, sometimes feeling like he popped right out of the pages. He also offered a solid Peter Parker, which is a huge deal. It isn’t unheard of for an actor to nail the alter ego but drop the ball on the superhero side (or vice versa), but Maguire found the right balance for both.

Tobey Maguire, with Sam Raimi at the helm, brought out many key elements of Peter Parker’s personality. His awkwardness, heart, moral compass, and even his darkness. This, combined with some fantastically cast villains, made for an unforgettable trilogy. Bringing all three versions of Spider-Man into the MCU was a brilliant move and a nice way of acknowledging the fans and their continued support.

2) Wolverine

Many fans will always say that to them, Hugh Jackman is Wolverine. It certainly feels that way, given how he has now made his way into the MCU, courtesy of Deadpool and Wolverine. Hugh Jackman first hit the scene as Wolverine in 2000 for X-Men. Some comic fans were hesitant, as while Jackman had the framework, he is also much taller than the comic version. However, he quickly proved that he could handle Logan’s gruff personality, mixed in with that vulnerability and rage, as needed.

Hugh Jackman perfectly captured the key elements of Wolverine’s character, from his loner foundation to his strong moral compass. He even has that reluctant leader and role model vibe, which is something we’ve all seen shine through in the comics.

From that first film, Hugh Jackman has portrayed Wolverine in ten films, not counting cameos. That includes making his way into the MCU, proving that even the powers that be in Marvel agree that Hugh Jackman is Wolverine, end of story.

1) Blade

Blade is an iconic vampire hunter hailing from the Marvel Universe, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his MCU debut for years. No, seriously. Marvel greenlit the project years ago, but we’re still waiting. Mahershala Ali was primed to play the new Blade, and fans have no doubt he would have crushed it. However, Blade has already hit the big screen, thanks to Wesley Snipes.

The first Blade movie was released in 1998, putting Wesley Snipes in the titular role of the dhampir vampire hunter. In a time before X-Men Films, Blade quickly became one of the most successful Marvel movies to date. It hit hard, mixing violence, horror, and urban fantasy into one film.

Naturally, Blade did well enough to warrant three films in total, though fans still argue about Blade: Trinity. Regardless of how the films did, most will agree that Wesley Snipes is Blade. It would seem that some behind-the-scenes agree, as Snipes’ Blade made a cheeky cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. Not only does this make his Blade canon for the MCU, but he got there first. His character also had something to say on the matter, declaring that there’s “only one Blade.” That comment is one that fans latched onto, as it could have been Blade’s personality shining through, or it could be a statement with deeper meaning. Only time will tell.

