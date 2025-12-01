7 Great Recent Movies Hidden On Paramount+

Paramount+ is primarily known as the home of Taylor Sheridan shows like Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown as well as the sole streamer of South Park now that it’s left HBO Max. But it also has a wealth of great movies, from comedy classics like Old School and Tropic Thunder to action-oriented box office smashes like Top Gun: Maverick and Gladiator. But what about some of the movies that may have slipped under your radar? Or movies that you thought might not be good because they’re not usually your cup of tea but are worth a stream anyway? Those are the types of movies that follow. Those that are either very recent or relatively recent and didn’t get quite the response they deserved.

The question is, now that you know they’re on Paramount+, will you give them a shot? Let’s dive in.

7) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Between Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein sure do have a knack for crafting clever movies that aren’t fully appreciated at the time of release. With the latter, they managed to craft a film that has appeal even to those who look down upon players of the tabletop game.

Honor Among Thieves is basically an even more fantasy-skewing version of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. But, thanks to its unique sense of humor, it never feels redundant.

6) Scream VI

Now that Scream 7 is right around the corner, there’s no better time to catch up on the remainder of Ghostface’s catalogue. For instance, the most recent entry, the big city-set Scream VI.

Radio Silence proved twice that they knew how to craft a tense Scream movie, and while the sixth installment isn’t quite as strong as the 2022 reboot, it’s still very solid. It does have one edge on that film, which is the strength of Melissa Barrera’s performance. The second time around she seemed much more comfortable and turned in some of the best acting the franchise has ever seen. But, alas, neither she nor Jenna Ortega (nor Radio Silence, for that matter) are involved in Scream 7. So, now, Scream VI stands as a chance to say goodbye to a pair of directors and a pair of actors who contributed a great deal to the entire saga.

5) Fight or Flight

Fight or Flight is one of 2025’s best action films, but it has such a light tone even those who don’t typically take to the genre should have a really great time with it. It’s also further proof that Josh Hartnett has a surplus of charisma and can carry just about any type of movie.

It isn’t high art, but this is a brisk and effective ticking clock kind of movie. But, again, the real draw is Hartnett’s committed performance, not so much the plot, which is by no means awful, but doesn’t stick with you the same way the actor’s work does.

4) Strange Darling

With a brilliant structure and more than enough twists to keep you guessing about what will come next all the way through, Strange Darling is one of the best movies of the year, regardless of genre. In other words, it’s a movie that’s best to go in completely cold.

But Strange Darling wouldn’t be as great as it is were the two leads not perfectly cast, and they are. Kyle Gallner continues to show that he excels in smaller-budgeted genre material and just as she did in the first season of Reacher Willa Fitzgerald proves that she may very well be one of the most ranged performers of her generation. She never turns in anything less than a fully devoted performance, and Strange Darling will hopefully open some big doors for her down the line.

3) Good Boy

For anyone who grew up watching Courage the Cowardly Dog, Good Boy is about as close as they’re ever going to get to a live action cinematic adaptation. In other words, a horror story where the protagonist is a loyal pup.

We follow Indy, director Ben Leonberg’s real-life Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. He and his owner, Todd, move into the haunted house just left to Todd by his late grandfather. It’s up to Indy to keep the hand that feeds him safe from a spooky entity. It’s a neat hook to have a dog as a protagonist, and fortunately it seems that Indy knew exactly what to do. It feels odd to call a dog a good actor but, well, Indy’s a good actor.

2) Babylon

It may have been a major financial flop (which honestly isn’t all that surprising given the budget, length, and niche tone), but Babylon is building a devoted cult following. For instance, Stephen King thought quite highly of it.

Babylon is basically La La Land (also from Damien Chazelle) mixed with The Great Gatsby with a little bit of The Aviator tossed in for good measure. It’s a rise and fall story featuring characters who delve in excess and often carry themselves arrogantly. It can be a tad alienating if you’re nothing like that, but that’s the point. These are people living large, going to lavish parties only to return home, look in the mirror, and feel entirely alone.

1) Confess, Fletch

It’s a shame we won’t be getting Fletch’s Fortune, because those behind Confess, Fletch seemed to know how to adapt Gregory McDonald’s novels even better than Michael Ritchie and Chevy Chase back in 1985 (though the less said about Fletch Lives, which was not based on a McDonald book, the better). It’s also a treat for Mad Men fans, considering it reteams Jon Hamm and John Slattery.

Like all of McDonald’s Fletch novels, this one is a lighthearted caper that nonetheless knows how to take itself seriously when it needs to. The same could be said of the title character, who can’t help cracking jokes but, when need be, is the best investigative reporter in town.